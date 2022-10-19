Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartbreak Anniversary - Lullaboy
Balloons are deflating
Guess they look lifeless like me
We miss you on your side of the bed
Still got your things here
And they stare at me like souvenirs
Don't wanna let you out my head
And just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
Said that you love me
But that'll last for never
It's cold outside
Like when you walked out my life
Why you walk out my life?
I get like this every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
'Cause I remember every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Do you ever think of me?
No, no, no
I'm building my hopes up
Like presents unopened till this day
I still see the messages you read
I'm foolishly patient
Can't get past the taste of your lips
Don't wanna let you out my head
Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
Said that you love me
But that'll last for never
It's cold outside
Like when you walked out my life
Why you walk out my life?
I get like this every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
'Cause I remember every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Do you ever think of me?
Heartbreak anniversary
Do you ever think of me?
Credit
Artis : Lullaboy
Tahun Rilis : 2021
