Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary yang dinyanyikan Lullaboy.
Simak lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary yang dinyanyikan Lullaboy. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/lullaboy

Heartbreak Anniversary - Lullaboy

Balloons are deflating
Guess they look lifeless like me
We miss you on your side of the bed
Still got your things here
And they stare at me like souvenirs
Don't wanna let you out my head

And just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
Said that you love me
But that'll last for never
It's cold outside
Like when you walked out my life
Why you walk out my life?

I get like this every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
'Cause I remember every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Do you ever think of me?
No, no, no

I'm building my hopes up
Like presents unopened till this day
I still see the messages you read
I'm foolishly patient
Can't get past the taste of your lips
Don't wanna let you out my head

Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
Said that you love me
But that'll last for never
It's cold outside
Like when you walked out my life
Why you walk out my life?

I get like this every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
'Cause I remember every time
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary
Do you ever think of me?

Heartbreak anniversary
Do you ever think of me?

Credit

Artis : Lullaboy
Tahun Rilis : 2021

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB

Terpopuler

1

4 Manfaat Menggunakan Baju Batik, Salah Satunya Meningkatkan Kepercayaan Diri
2

Diminta Banyak Netizen Jadi Ketua Umum PSSI, Helmy Yahya Beri Respon Tak Terduga
3

Rizky Billar Geser Jadwal Wajib Lapor Hari Ini, Ada Kegiatan yang Tidak Bisa Ditinggalkan
4

Jakarta Pasca-IKN Jadi Perhatian Heru Budi Hartono selama Dua Tahun ke Depan
5

Teddy Minahasa Jadi Tersangka, Ketua LKAAM Ungkap Nasib Gelar Adat Kehormatannya
6

Penampilan Putri Candrawathi dalam Sidang Perdana Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J
7

Paparkan Upaya Pengurangan Emisi di Konferensi BUMN Negara G20, PLN Siap Pimpin Transisi Energi Indonesia
8

Rizky Billar Tidak Tahu Namanya Sudah Diboikot KPI untuk Tampil di TV dan Radio
9

Preview dan Prediksi Villarreal vs Osasuna di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Skor Akhir, dan Susunan Pemain
10

Pembunuh Lansia di Bojongloa Kidul Terungkap, Pelaku Adalah Ponakan yang Minta Jatah Warisan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Suami Pengganti, Sakral, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Suami Pengganti, Sakral, Bintang Samudera

19 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

19 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

19 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cek Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan oleh Zaskia Gotik Lengkap, Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan Menceritakan Tentang Apa?

Cek Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan oleh Zaskia Gotik Lengkap, Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan Menceritakan Tentang Apa?

19 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Zona Priangan

Kiper Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois: Kiper Diremehkan, Meskipun Kami Lebih Banyak Berperan dalam Permainan

Kiper Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois: Kiper Diremehkan, Meskipun Kami Lebih Banyak Berperan dalam Permainan

19 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ketindihan, Dikejar Hantu, Mimpi Buruk Apapun Lakukan Ini Terang Quraish Shihab, Bukan Buang Ludah

Ketindihan, Dikejar Hantu, Mimpi Buruk Apapun Lakukan Ini Terang Quraish Shihab, Bukan Buang Ludah

19 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Tanggal 20 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Peristiwa Pelantikan 3 Presiden

Tanggal 20 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Peristiwa Pelantikan 3 Presiden

19 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tidak Setiap Hari, Bacalah Doa Pada Waktu Sempit Ini, Kunci Segala Hajat dan Rezeki Terang Abah Guru Sekumpul

Tidak Setiap Hari, Bacalah Doa Pada Waktu Sempit Ini, Kunci Segala Hajat dan Rezeki Terang Abah Guru Sekumpul

19 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Lirik 'Kanashimi Wo Yashashisa Ni' Lagu Ost Naruto - Little by Little Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik 'Kanashimi Wo Yashashisa Ni' Lagu Ost Naruto - Little by Little Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

19 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Saat Terakhir - ST 12 Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Gitar Saat Terakhir - ST 12 Lengkap dengan Liriknya

19 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Rasa Cinta sudah tak Sama lagi

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Rasa Cinta sudah tak Sama lagi

19 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Kemajuan Industri Motor Hingga Mobil Listrik, PLN Kolaborasi Kembangkan Ekosistem Kendaraan Listrik

Kemajuan Industri Motor Hingga Mobil Listrik, PLN Kolaborasi Kembangkan Ekosistem Kendaraan Listrik

19 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Fase Menggairahkan dalam Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Fase Menggairahkan dalam Cinta

19 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Zona Priangan

Neymar akan Bersaksi pada Hari Selasa di Persidangan Transfer Barcelona 2013

Neymar akan Bersaksi pada Hari Selasa di Persidangan Transfer Barcelona 2013

19 Oktober 2022, 00:14 WIB

Manado Hits

Irjen Pol Teddy Minahasa Batal Diperiksa, Kombes Nurul: Kondisi Beliau Kurang Sehat

Irjen Pol Teddy Minahasa Batal Diperiksa, Kombes Nurul: Kondisi Beliau Kurang Sehat

19 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Utara Times

Terjadi Lagi, Barusan Gempa Susulan Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 18 Oktober 2022, Pukul 23.47 WIB 

Terjadi Lagi, Barusan Gempa Susulan Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 18 Oktober 2022, Pukul 23.47 WIB 

19 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ruang Kelas SDN Sukaratu dan SDN Neglasari Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Memprihatinkan, Keselamatan Siswa Terancam

Ruang Kelas SDN Sukaratu dan SDN Neglasari Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Memprihatinkan, Keselamatan Siswa Terancam

19 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Luapkan Emosi dan Kemarahan!

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Luapkan Emosi dan Kemarahan!

19 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB