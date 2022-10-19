Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heartbreak Anniversary - Lullaboy

Balloons are deflating

Guess they look lifeless like me

We miss you on your side of the bed

Still got your things here

And they stare at me like souvenirs

Don't wanna let you out my head

And just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

Said that you love me

But that'll last for never

It's cold outside

Like when you walked out my life

Why you walk out my life?

I get like this every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

'Cause I remember every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

Do you ever think of me?

No, no, no

I'm building my hopes up

Like presents unopened till this day

I still see the messages you read

I'm foolishly patient

Can't get past the taste of your lips

Don't wanna let you out my head

Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

Said that you love me

But that'll last for never

It's cold outside

Like when you walked out my life

Why you walk out my life?

I get like this every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

'Cause I remember every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

Do you ever think of me?

Heartbreak anniversary

Do you ever think of me?

Credit

Artis : Lullaboy

Tahun Rilis : 2021