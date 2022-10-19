Lirik Lagu Paraghraps – Luke Chiang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paraghraps – Luke Chiang

How do I tell you I'm still paranoid you'll leave?

How do I tell you that I worry when you say nothing's wrong?

I'm writing paragraphs to find the words to say

Don't wanna upset you, but I needa get this weight off my chest



Lately you've been in and out of love

And I've been feeling in and out of touch



I'll keep your flowers

While I'm still waitin', playing

Broken guitars in my room

Maybe I don't think you ever have to leave, oh no



Maybe the way you feel is out of my control

And if I'm honest, I know having you's too good to be true

But I can't help myself from giving you my all

Not gonna stand and watch this thing we have get torn up in two



Lately you've been in and out of love

And I've been feeling in and out of touch



So I'll keep your flowers

While I'm still waitin, playing

Broken guitars

I only wish you'd call me back it's been hours

I don't think you have to leave, oh no



Even if you run away (So I'll keep your flowers)

Would you be my, runaway (While I'm still waitin')

Cause I'll still be standing here (Playin broken guitars)

For God knows how many days (I only wish you'd call me back)

Even if you run away (It's been hours)

Would you be my, runaway (I don't think you have to leave)

Cause I'll still be standing here (Oh no)

For God knows how many days



So how do I tell you I'm still paranoid you'll leave

How do I tell you that I worry when you say nothing's wrong

I'm writing paragraphs to find the words to say

Don't wanna upset you, but I needa get this weight off my chest



So I'll keep your flowers

While I'm still waitin, playing

Broken guitars in my room

Maybe I don't think you ever have to leave



Maybe I don't think you ever have to leave

Credit

Artis : Luke Chiang

Tahun Rilis : 2019

Produser : Stephen Moyer

Fakta di Balik Paraghraps – Luke Chiang

Luke Chiang merupakan seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Amerika dan Taiwan.

Beberapa waktu lalu, salah satu lagunya yang berjudul Shouldn’t Be tiba-tiba populer dan viral di Tiktok.

Pasalnya, banyak pengguna Tiktok yang membuat video dengan latar belakang lagu miliknya tersebut.

Paraghraps merupakan salah satu lagu Luke Chiang yang mendapatkan lebih dari sepuluh juta streaming di Spotify. Lagu ini diproduseri oleh Stephen Moyer dan ditulis oleh Luke Chiang sendiri.