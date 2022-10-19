Lirik Lagu Levitating - Dua Lipa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Levitating - Dua Lipa

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don't stop for life

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like

If you're feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

You, moonlight, you're my starlight (you're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

I believe that you're for me, I feel it in our energy

I see us written in the stars

We can go wherever, so let's do it now or never, baby

Nothing's ever, ever too far

Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes

Shining just the way we are

I feel like we're forever, every time we get together

But whatever, let's get lost on Mars

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

You, moonlight, you're my starlight (you're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating (whoo)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm levitating (whoo)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (whoo)