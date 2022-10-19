Lirik Paint the Town - LOONA, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paint the Town (PTT) - LOONA
Get ready
Are you ready for some action
Shijakdwen uriye Mission
Yeogiseoneun geu nugudo nal
Mageul sun eopseo
Nae ane gajin geotteullo
Dareun Colors bichweobomyeon
Seoroege kkeullyeotteon geol neukkil su isseo
Okay U-hu
Wanna be the cool kid?
U-hu
Eotteon geollo deopji
U-hu
Saeroun nal tteooreun dal
Pink or black grid
Rom um um um a roam
Yeah yeah yeah
Gidaryeowatteon
Yeah yeah yeah
Junbiga dwemyeon tteooreul geoya
Kill it to the daylight
Go go
Let us put on a show show
Dareun geol weonhae More & more
Geumgireul kkaego Roll roll
We don't stop until the sun goes up
Da naeryeonoko chumeul chweo
No way you can make us stop
We're about to paint the town
Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta
Paint the town
Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta
Paint the town
Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta
You can't stop us just we
Uril meomchul suneun eopseo
We'll taking to the moon
Dare nuneul garimyeon
Shijakdwen Eclipse yeoldugaeye nuni neol garil jido molla
Dabeun eopseo Just watch it
Urin gyesok dallil geoya Don't touch it
We ain't gotta east of eden so keep it
If you gon' ball with us then just sweep it
Aooooo
Like a wolf to the moon
Jeo dari got tteooreumyeon
Pam pa pam
We're devilous
Urin Curious
So don't mess with us
Go go
Let us put on a show show
Dareun geol weonhae More & more
Geumgireul kkaego Roll roll
We don't stop until the sun goes up
Modeun geol geolgo chumeul chweo
No way you can make us stop
We're about to paint the town
Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta
Paint the town
Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta
Paint the town
Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta
You can't stop us just we
Uril meomchul suneun eopseo
We'll taking to the moon
Dare nuneul garimyeon
Shijakdwen Eclipse it's over it
Uril dashi garilji molla
Yeoldugaeye dareun muneul yeoreonwa
(Maybe just maybe)
Dashi urin majuhage dwel kkeoya
Open your eyes
Is it moon or the sky
And living is wise
If you never ever think twice
You break it, you make it
You kill it, you want it
You own it, you show it
Let's go
We're about to paint the town
Na na na na na na na na na na
Na na na na na na na na na na
Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta
You can't stop us just we
Uril meomchul suneun eopseo
Credit
Artis : LOONA
Tahun Rilis : 2021
Produser Lagu : Ryan S.Jhun
Fakta di Balik Paint the Town
Paint the Town adalah salah satu lagu populer milik girl grup asal Korea Selatan, LOONA. Lagu ini bergenre dance hiphop dan terinspirasi Bollywood.
Paint the Town merupakan single pertama LOONA yang dinyanyikan oleh ke dua belas membernya setelah salah satu membernya hiatus dalam jangka waktu yang cukup lama.
Lagu ini memiliki arti agar tidak terjebak dengan apa yang orang lain pikirkan tentang kita, tapi kita harus lebih menunjukkan apa yang dirasakan oleh diri sendiri.
Paint the Town merupakan lagu utama dalam mini album &. Mini album & milik luna ini meraih berbagai prestasi mengesankan.
Satu hari setelah dirilis, mini album ini berhasil menyapu bersih tangga album iTunes. Lagu Paint the Town juga berhasil memuncaki iTunes Song Chart di 10 negara.
