Lirik Paint the Town - LOONA, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paint the Town (PTT) - LOONA

Get ready

Are you ready for some action

Shijakdwen uriye Mission

Yeogiseoneun geu nugudo nal

Mageul sun eopseo

Nae ane gajin geotteullo

Dareun Colors bichweobomyeon

Seoroege kkeullyeotteon geol neukkil su isseo



Okay U-hu

Wanna be the cool kid?

U-hu

Eotteon geollo deopji

U-hu

Saeroun nal tteooreun dal

Pink or black grid



Rom um um um a roam

Yeah yeah yeah

Gidaryeowatteon

Yeah yeah yeah

Junbiga dwemyeon tteooreul geoya

Kill it to the daylight



Go go

Let us put on a show show

Dareun geol weonhae More & more

Geumgireul kkaego Roll roll

We don't stop until the sun goes up

Da naeryeonoko chumeul chweo

No way you can make us stop



We're about to paint the town

Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta

Paint the town

Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta

Paint the town

Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta

You can't stop us just we

Uril meomchul suneun eopseo



We'll taking to the moon

Dare nuneul garimyeon

Shijakdwen Eclipse yeoldugaeye nuni neol garil jido molla



Dabeun eopseo Just watch it

Urin gyesok dallil geoya Don't touch it

We ain't gotta east of eden so keep it

If you gon' ball with us then just sweep it



Aooooo

Like a wolf to the moon

Jeo dari got tteooreumyeon

Pam pa pam

We're devilous

Urin Curious

So don't mess with us



Go go

Let us put on a show show

Dareun geol weonhae More & more

Geumgireul kkaego Roll roll

We don't stop until the sun goes up

Modeun geol geolgo chumeul chweo

No way you can make us stop



We're about to paint the town

Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta

Paint the town

Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta

Paint the town

Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta

You can't stop us just we

Uril meomchul suneun eopseo



We'll taking to the moon

Dare nuneul garimyeon

Shijakdwen Eclipse it's over it

Uril dashi garilji molla



Yeoldugaeye dareun muneul yeoreonwa

(Maybe just maybe)

Dashi urin majuhage dwel kkeoya

Open your eyes

Is it moon or the sky

And living is wise

If you never ever think twice



You break it, you make it

You kill it, you want it

You own it, you show it

Let's go



We're about to paint the town

Na na na na na na na na na na

Na na na na na na na na na na

Ra ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta

You can't stop us just we

Uril meomchul suneun eopseo

Credit

Artis : LOONA

Tahun Rilis : 2021

Produser Lagu : Ryan S.Jhun

Fakta di Balik Paint the Town

Paint the Town adalah salah satu lagu populer milik girl grup asal Korea Selatan, LOONA. Lagu ini bergenre dance hiphop dan terinspirasi Bollywood.

Paint the Town merupakan single pertama LOONA yang dinyanyikan oleh ke dua belas membernya setelah salah satu membernya hiatus dalam jangka waktu yang cukup lama.

Lagu ini memiliki arti agar tidak terjebak dengan apa yang orang lain pikirkan tentang kita, tapi kita harus lebih menunjukkan apa yang dirasakan oleh diri sendiri.

Paint the Town merupakan lagu utama dalam mini album &. Mini album & milik luna ini meraih berbagai prestasi mengesankan.

Satu hari setelah dirilis, mini album ini berhasil menyapu bersih tangga album iTunes. Lagu Paint the Town juga berhasil memuncaki iTunes Song Chart di 10 negara.