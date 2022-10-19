Lirik Lagu Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

He was a boy

She was a girl

Can I make it any more obvious?

He was a punk

She did ballet

What more can I say?

He wanted her

She'd never tell

Secretly she wanted him as well

But all of her friends

Stuck up their nose

They had a problem with his baggy clothes

He was a skater boy

She said, "See you later, boy"

He wasn't good enough for her

She had a pretty face

But her head was up in space

She needed to come back down to earth

Five years from now

She sits at home

Feeding the baby, she's all alone

She turns on TV

Guess who she sees

Skater boy rockin' up MTV

She calls up her friends

They already know

And they've all got tickets to see his show

She tags along

And stands in the crowd

Looks up at the man that she turned down

He was a skater boy

She said, "See you later, boy"

He wasn't good enough for her

Now he's a superstar

Slammin' on his guitar

Does your pretty face see what he's worth?

He was a skater boy

She said, "See you later, boy"

He wasn't good enough for her

Now he's a superstar

Slammin' on his guitar

Does your pretty face see what he's worth?

Sorry, girl, but you missed out

Well, tough, luck that boy's mine now

We are more than just good friends

This is how the story ends

Too bad that you couldn't see

See the man that boy could be

There is more than meets the eye

I see the soul that is inside

He's just a boy

And I'm just a girl

Can I make it any more obvious?

We are in love

Haven't you heard

How we rock each other's world

I'm with the skater boy

I said, "See you later, boy"

I'll be back stage after the show

I'll be at a studio

Singing the song we wrote

About a girl you used to know