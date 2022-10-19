Lirik Lagu World of Our Own - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
19 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik lagu World of Our Own - Westlife.
Lirik lagu World of Our Own - Westlife. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Westlife

Lirik Lagu World of Our Own - Westlife

Ayy
Let me hear you, Belfast
Hey

You make me feel funny
When you come around
Yeah, that's what I found out, honey (honey)
What am doing without you
You make me feel happy (happy)
When I leave you behind
It plays on my mind now, honey
Will never do without you, yeah

I took for granted everything we had
As if I'd find someone who's just like you

We got a little world of our own
I'll tell you things that no one else knows
I let you in where no one else goes
Will never do without you
All of the things I've been looking for
Always been here outside of my door
All of the time I'm looking for something new
What I'm doing without you, hey
Will never do without you

Well, I guess I'm ready (ready, ready)
For settling down
The fooling around is over (it's over)
And I swear it's true
No buts or maybes (buts or maybes)
When I'm falling down
There's always someone who saves me (someone who saves me)
And girl, it's you, yeah (oh)

Funny how life can be so surprising
I'm just realizing what you do

Oh, we got a little world of our own (yeah)
I'll tell you things that no one else knows
I let you in where no one else goes
What I'm doing without you
And all of the things I've been looking for
Always been here outside of my door
All of the time I'm looking for something new
What I'm doing without you

The way it's feeling right now (feeling right now)
So let's do it right now (let's do it right now)
I'm praying that somehow you will understand the way
This feeling right now (feeling right now)
Now, baby, somehow I won't let this slip away
Clap your hands, c'mon (oh)

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: YouTube Westlife

