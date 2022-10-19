Lirik Lagu World of Our Own - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu World of Our Own - Westlife

Ayy

Let me hear you, Belfast

Hey

You make me feel funny

When you come around

Yeah, that's what I found out, honey (honey)

What am doing without you

You make me feel happy (happy)

When I leave you behind

It plays on my mind now, honey

Will never do without you, yeah

I took for granted everything we had

As if I'd find someone who's just like you

We got a little world of our own

I'll tell you things that no one else knows

I let you in where no one else goes

Will never do without you

All of the things I've been looking for

Always been here outside of my door

All of the time I'm looking for something new

What I'm doing without you, hey

Will never do without you

Well, I guess I'm ready (ready, ready)

For settling down

The fooling around is over (it's over)

And I swear it's true

No buts or maybes (buts or maybes)

When I'm falling down

There's always someone who saves me (someone who saves me)

And girl, it's you, yeah (oh)

Funny how life can be so surprising

I'm just realizing what you do

Oh, we got a little world of our own (yeah)

I'll tell you things that no one else knows

I let you in where no one else goes

What I'm doing without you

And all of the things I've been looking for

Always been here outside of my door

All of the time I'm looking for something new

What I'm doing without you

The way it's feeling right now (feeling right now)

So let's do it right now (let's do it right now)

I'm praying that somehow you will understand the way

This feeling right now (feeling right now)

Now, baby, somehow I won't let this slip away

Clap your hands, c'mon (oh)