Lirik Lagu All I Am - Zhavia feat Skip Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Am - Zhavia feat Skip Marley
[Verse 1: Zhavia Ward]
I ride with the open tie
I run on the whole damn line
I search every corner just to find you
With me is where you reside
Close my eyes, sweet like apple pie
Feels just like home when I got with you
[Pre-Chorus: Zhavia Ward]
Whenever you can't take the pressure
It can be whatever, I got you through it all
When you hurtin', you know I feel it first
It's a blessing and a curse, I still got you through it all, all, all, all
[Chorus: Zhavia Ward & Skip Marley]
Give you everything I am, my goals, my plans
For you I'd risk it all, oh
Give you everything I am, just take my hand
With you I have it all
Give you all I have, give you all I-
Give you all of me (All I have, yeah), give you all I-
[Verse 2: Skip Marley]
So mi say, undeniable
Girl your love is undescribable, yeah
Greatest thing and I'ma lie for you
So I'll never be unreliable
Said, you can lean on me, everything on me
'Cause where you are is where mi wan' be, 'cause (Yeah, yeah)
You and me is all I have (You and-)
[Pre-Chorus: Zhavia Ward]
Whenever you can't take the pressure
It can be whatever, I got you through it all
When you hurtin' you know I feel it first
It's a blessing and a curse, I still got you through it all, all, all, all
[Chorus: Zhavia Ward & Skip Marley]
Give you everything I am, my goals
My plans for you I'd risk it all, oh
Give you everything I am, just take my hand
With you I have it all
Give you all I have, give you all I-
Give you all in me, give you all I-
Give you all I have, give you all I-
Give you all of me, give you all I-
Give you everything I am, my goals, my plans for you I'd risk it all, oh
Give you everything I am, just take my hand, with you I'd have it all
[Outro: Zhavia Ward & Skip Marley]
I give you all, all I am
I'd risk it all, for you I am, 'cause
You're a blessing to my world
I give you all, all I am
I'd risk it all, for you I am, 'cause|
You're a blessing to my world
