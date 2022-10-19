Lirik Lagu All I Am - Zhavia feat Skip Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Am - Zhavia feat Skip Marley

[Verse 1: Zhavia Ward]

I ride with the open tie

I run on the whole damn line

I search every corner just to find you

With me is where you reside

Close my eyes, sweet like apple pie

Feels just like home when I got with you

[Pre-Chorus: Zhavia Ward]

Whenever you can't take the pressure

It can be whatever, I got you through it all

When you hurtin', you know I feel it first

It's a blessing and a curse, I still got you through it all, all, all, all

[Chorus: Zhavia Ward & Skip Marley]

Give you everything I am, my goals, my plans

For you I'd risk it all, oh

Give you everything I am, just take my hand

With you I have it all

Give you all I have, give you all I-

Give you all of me (All I have, yeah), give you all I-

[Verse 2: Skip Marley]

So mi say, undeniable

Girl your love is undescribable, yeah

Greatest thing and I'ma lie for you

So I'll never be unreliable

Said, you can lean on me, everything on me

'Cause where you are is where mi wan' be, 'cause (Yeah, yeah)

You and me is all I have (You and-)

[Pre-Chorus: Zhavia Ward]

Whenever you can't take the pressure

It can be whatever, I got you through it all

When you hurtin' you know I feel it first

It's a blessing and a curse, I still got you through it all, all, all, all

[Chorus: Zhavia Ward & Skip Marley]

Give you everything I am, my goals

My plans for you I'd risk it all, oh

Give you everything I am, just take my hand

With you I have it all

Give you all I have, give you all I-

Give you all in me, give you all I-

Give you all I have, give you all I-

Give you all of me, give you all I-

Give you everything I am, my goals, my plans for you I'd risk it all, oh

Give you everything I am, just take my hand, with you I'd have it all

[Outro: Zhavia Ward & Skip Marley]

I give you all, all I am

I'd risk it all, for you I am, 'cause

You're a blessing to my world

I give you all, all I am

I'd risk it all, for you I am, 'cause|

You're a blessing to my world

Artis: Zhavia