Lirik Return To Love - Ellie Goulding ft. Andrea Bocelli dan Fakta di Baliknya

Return To Love - Ellie Goulding
Quand'è che spento il cuore?
Che ho smesso di sognare
Un nuovo amore?
Il dubbio dentro me
E ho smesso di sperare
Ma a un tratto, tu
Risvegli nel profondo
Un fuoco che mi accende
I'll return to love
And risk it all
Per regalarti un mondo
And I'll return to love
E resterò
Per costruire un sogno
One more time
Who cares about the past?
Who knows about tomorrow?
L'amore è adesso
And maybe this won't last
Maybe this moment's all we have
Let's find out
And though I'm still afraid
You're worth a leap of faith
I'll return to love
And risk it all
To see the world that we make
I'll return to love
And take the fall
As if my heart cannot break
One more time
Here and now
Up against the edge
Promise me you won't look down
Won't fall off the ledge
Take my hand and show me how to love again
And I'll return to love
And risk it all
Per regalarti il mondo
And I'll return to love
And take the fall
Per costruire ancora
One more time
