Lirik Return To Love - Ellie Goulding ft. Andrea Bocelli dan Fakta di Baliknya

Quand'è che spento il cuore?

Che ho smesso di sognare

Un nuovo amore?

Il dubbio dentro me

E ho smesso di sperare

Ma a un tratto, tu

Risvegli nel profondo

Un fuoco che mi accende

I'll return to love

And risk it all

Per regalarti un mondo

And I'll return to love

E resterò

Per costruire un sogno

One more time

Who cares about the past?

Who knows about tomorrow?

L'amore è adesso

And maybe this won't last

Maybe this moment's all we have

Let's find out

And though I'm still afraid

You're worth a leap of faith

I'll return to love

And risk it all

To see the world that we make

I'll return to love

And take the fall

As if my heart cannot break

One more time

Here and now

Up against the edge

Promise me you won't look down

Won't fall off the ledge

Take my hand and show me how to love again

And I'll return to love

And risk it all

Per regalarti il mondo

And I'll return to love

And take the fall

Per costruire ancora

One more time

