Lirik My Blood - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

That feeling that doesn't go away just did
And I walked a thousand miles to prove it
And I'm caught in the crossfire of my own thoughts
The color of my blood is all I see on the rocks
As you sail from me
Alarms will ring for eternity
The waves will break every chain on me
My bones will bleach
My flesh will flee
So help my lifeless frame to breathe
And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now
And God knows, it's the only way to heal now
With all the blood I lost with you
It drowns the love I thought I knew
The lost dreams are buried in my sleep for him
And this was the ecstasy of a love forgotten
And I'm thrown in the gunfire of empty bullets
And my blood is all I see
As you steal my soul from me
Alarms will ring for eternity
The waves will break every chain on me
And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now
And God knows, it's the only way to heal now
With all the blood I lost with you
It drowns the love I thought I knew
And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now
And God knows, it's the only way to heal now
With all the blood I lost with you
It drowns the love I thought I knew
And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now
And God knows, it's the only way to heal now
With all the blood I lost with you
It drowns the love I thought I knew
Credit
Artis: Ellie Goulding
Album: Halcyon Days
Dirilis: 2012
Genre: Pop
