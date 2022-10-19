Lirik My Blood - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

That feeling that doesn't go away just did

And I walked a thousand miles to prove it

And I'm caught in the crossfire of my own thoughts

The color of my blood is all I see on the rocks

As you sail from me

Alarms will ring for eternity

The waves will break every chain on me

My bones will bleach

My flesh will flee

So help my lifeless frame to breathe

And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now

And God knows, it's the only way to heal now

With all the blood I lost with you

It drowns the love I thought I knew

The lost dreams are buried in my sleep for him

And this was the ecstasy of a love forgotten

And I'm thrown in the gunfire of empty bullets

And my blood is all I see

As you steal my soul from me

Alarms will ring for eternity

The waves will break every chain on me

And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now

And God knows, it's the only way to heal now

With all the blood I lost with you

It drowns the love I thought I knew

And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now

And God knows, it's the only way to heal now

With all the blood I lost with you

It drowns the love I thought I knew

And God knows, I'm not dying but I bleed now

And God knows, it's the only way to heal now

With all the blood I lost with you

It drowns the love I thought I knew

Credit

Artis: Ellie Goulding

Album: Halcyon Days

Dirilis: 2012

Genre: Pop