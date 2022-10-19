Lirik Lagu A Whole New World (End Title) - ZAYN feat Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Whole New World (End Title) - ZAYN & Zhavia
[Verse 1: ZAYN]
I can show you the world: shining, shimmering, splendid
Tell me, princess, now when did you last let your heart decide?
I can open your eyes, take you wonder by wonder
Over, sideways, and under on a magic carpet ride
[Chorus: ZAYN & Zhavia Ward]
A whole new world, a new fantastic point of view
No one to tell us "no," or where to go
Or say we're only dreaming
A whole new world, a dazzling place I never knew
But when I’m way up here, it's crystal clear
That now I'm in a whole new world with you
Now I’m in a whole new world with you
[Verse 2: Zhavia Ward]
Unbelievable sights, indescribable feeling
Soaring, tumbling, freewheeling
Through an endless diamond sky
[Chorus: Zhavia Ward, ZAYN, & Both]
A whole new world (Don't you dare close your eyes)
A hundred thousand things to see (Hold your breath; it gets better)
I'm like a shooting star, I've come so far
I can't go back to where I used to be
A whole new world, with new horizons to pursue
I'll chase them anywhere, there's time to spare
Let me share this whole new world with you
[Instrumental Bridge]
[Chorus: Zhavia Ward, ZAYN, & Both]
A whole new world (A whole new world)
A new fantastic point of view
No one to tell us "no," or where to go
Or say we're only dreaming
A whole new world (Every turn, a surprise)
With new horizons to pursue (Every moment, red-letter)
I’ll chase them anywhere, there’s time to spare
Anywhere, ooh, ooh (There's time to spare)
Let me share this whole new world with you
[Outro: Zhavia Ward, ZAYN, & Both]
A whole new world (A whole new world)
That’s where we'll be (That's where we'll be)
A thrilling chase (A wondrous place)
For you and me
Artis: Zayn, Zhavia
Album: Aladdín (Banda de sonido original)
