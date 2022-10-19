Lirik Lagu A Whole New World (End Title) - ZAYN feat Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Whole New World (End Title) - ZAYN & Zhavia

[Verse 1: ZAYN]

I can show you the world: shining, shimmering, splendid

Tell me, princess, now when did you last let your heart decide?

I can open your eyes, take you wonder by wonder

Over, sideways, and under on a magic carpet ride

[Chorus: ZAYN & Zhavia Ward]

A whole new world, a new fantastic point of view

No one to tell us "no," or where to go

Or say we're only dreaming

A whole new world, a dazzling place I never knew

But when I’m way up here, it's crystal clear

That now I'm in a whole new world with you

Now I’m in a whole new world with you

[Verse 2: Zhavia Ward]

Unbelievable sights, indescribable feeling

Soaring, tumbling, freewheeling

Through an endless diamond sky

[Chorus: Zhavia Ward, ZAYN, & Both]

A whole new world (Don't you dare close your eyes)

A hundred thousand things to see (Hold your breath; it gets better)

I'm like a shooting star, I've come so far

I can't go back to where I used to be

A whole new world, with new horizons to pursue

I'll chase them anywhere, there's time to spare

Let me share this whole new world with you

[Instrumental Bridge]

[Chorus: Zhavia Ward, ZAYN, & Both]

A whole new world (A whole new world)

A new fantastic point of view

No one to tell us "no," or where to go

Or say we're only dreaming

A whole new world (Every turn, a surprise)

With new horizons to pursue (Every moment, red-letter)

I’ll chase them anywhere, there’s time to spare

Anywhere, ooh, ooh (There's time to spare)

Let me share this whole new world with you

[Outro: Zhavia Ward, ZAYN, & Both]

A whole new world (A whole new world)

That’s where we'll be (That's where we'll be)

A thrilling chase (A wondrous place)

For you and me

Artis: Zayn, Zhavia

Album: Aladdín (Banda de sonido original)