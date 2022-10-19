Lirik On My Mind - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

On My Mind - Ellie Goulding

Oh

Oh oh oh, hey

It's a little dirty how the whole thing started

I don't even really know what you intended

Thought that you were cute and you could make me jealous

Poured it down, so I poured it down

Next thing that I know I'm in the hotel with you

You were talking deep like it was mad love to you

You wanted my heart but I just liked your tattoos

Poured it down, so I poured it down

And now I don't understand it

You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth

And I know I shouldn't say it

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand)

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind, uh huh, uh huh, uh huh, uh huh

I always hear, always hear them talking

Talking 'bout a girl, 'bout a girl with my name

Saying that I hurt you but I still don't get it

You didn't love me, no, not really

Wait, I could have really liked you

I'll bet, I'll bet that's why I keep on thinking 'bout you

It's a shame (shame), you said I was good

So I poured it down, so I poured it down

And now I don't understand it

You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth

And I know I shouldn't say it

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind

You got yourself in a dangerous zone

'Cause we both have the fear, fear of being alone

And I still don't understand it

You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth

And my heart don't understand it, understand it, understand it

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

Why I got you on my mind (but my heart don't understand)

Why I got you on my mind (you think you know somebody)

You think you know somebody (why I got you on my mind)

You think you know somebody

Ah ah ah ah oh ah