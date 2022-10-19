Lirik Worry About Me - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worry About Me - Ellie Goulding
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry
Worry 'bout me
Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you
Feelin' so free
Been jumping through hoops to get under you
But now I'm cool
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry
Worry 'bout me
Been having good times
Been having late nights, yeah
And then you call me (call me)
Ask if I'm alright, what the hell?
Saying that you care 'bout me
But you just wanna be in my head 'cause you're lonely
I thought I needed you to feel safe
But now that I've been through it
I'm stuck in a good place
Ooh
Why you tryna put me in a different mood?
Just because I'm still not seeing someone new
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry
Worry 'bout me
Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you
Feeling so free
Been jumping through hoops to get under you
But now I'm cool
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry
Worry 'bout me
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
Don't worry 'bout me
You can worry 'bout this (yeah, yeah)
You can worry 'bout that (uh-uh)
You can worry 'bout she (beartrap)
Don't worry 'bout me
She said, "Why you gotta hit me on some I don't know shit"
I am not your property, who led you to that notion?
Actions speaking louder than whatever you been smokin'
You don't gotta try to fix somebody that ain't broken
No (no no no)
And you don't gotta worry where I'm at or where I'm going
Somewhere by my lonesome, somewhere by the ocean
She can't feel her nose, lips, oh shit
The way you kill my vibe is so atrocious, it's bogus
I blocked you 'cause I don't live in the past, live in the moment
Last time that you hit me up, I wrote this
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry
Worry 'bout me
Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you
Feeling so free
Been jumping through hoops to get under you
But now I'm cool
Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry
Worry 'bout me (ooh)
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
Don't worry 'bout me
You can worry 'bout this
You can worry 'bout that
You can worry 'bout she
Don't worry 'bout me
