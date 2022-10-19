Lirik Worry About Me - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worry About Me - Ellie Goulding

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry

Worry 'bout me

Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you

Feelin' so free

Been jumping through hoops to get under you

But now I'm cool

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry

Worry 'bout me

Been having good times

Been having late nights, yeah

And then you call me (call me)

Ask if I'm alright, what the hell?

Saying that you care 'bout me

But you just wanna be in my head 'cause you're lonely

I thought I needed you to feel safe

But now that I've been through it

I'm stuck in a good place

Ooh

Why you tryna put me in a different mood?

Just because I'm still not seeing someone new

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry

Worry 'bout me

Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you

Feeling so free

Been jumping through hoops to get under you

But now I'm cool

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry

Worry 'bout me

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

Don't worry 'bout me

You can worry 'bout this (yeah, yeah)

You can worry 'bout that (uh-uh)

You can worry 'bout she (beartrap)

Don't worry 'bout me

She said, "Why you gotta hit me on some I don't know shit"

I am not your property, who led you to that notion?

Actions speaking louder than whatever you been smokin'

You don't gotta try to fix somebody that ain't broken

No (no no no)

And you don't gotta worry where I'm at or where I'm going

Somewhere by my lonesome, somewhere by the ocean

She can't feel her nose, lips, oh shit

The way you kill my vibe is so atrocious, it's bogus

I blocked you 'cause I don't live in the past, live in the moment

Last time that you hit me up, I wrote this

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry

Worry 'bout me

Lately, I don't think, I don't think about you

Feeling so free

Been jumping through hoops to get under you

But now I'm cool

Baby, you don't gotta, you don't gotta worry

Worry 'bout me (ooh)

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

Don't worry 'bout me

You can worry 'bout this

You can worry 'bout that

You can worry 'bout she

Don't worry 'bout me

Credit