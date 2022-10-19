Lirik Lagu Explosions - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Explosions - Ellie Goulding

You trembled like you'd seen a ghost

And I gave in

I lack the things you need the most

You said where have you been

You wasted all that sweetness to run and hide

I wonder why

I remind you of the days you poured your heart into

But you never tried

I've fallen from grace

Took a blow to my face

I've loved and I've lost

I've loved and I've lost

Explosions on the day you wake up

Needing somebody and you've learned

It's okay to be afraid

But it will never be the same

It will never be the same

You left my soul bleeding in the dark

So you could be king

The rules you set are still untold to me and I

Lost my faith in everything

The nights you could cope, your intentions were gold

But the mountains will shake

I need to know I can still make

Explosions on the day you wake up

Needing somebody and you've learned

It's okay to be afraid

But it will never be the same

And as the floods move in

And your body starts to sink

I was the last thing on your mind

I know you better than you think

'Cause it's simple darling, I gave you a warning

Now everything you own is falling from the sky in pieces

So watch them fall with you, in slow motion

I pray that you will find peace of mind

And I'll find you another time

I'll love you, another time

Explosions on the day you wake up

Needing somebody and you've learned

It's okay to be afraid

But it will never be the same

Credit

Artis: Ellie Goulding

Album: Halcyon Days

Dirilis: 2013

Penulis lagu: Ellie Goulding dan John Fortis

Fakta di Balik Explosion - Ellie Goulding