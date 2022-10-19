Lirik Lagu Explosions - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Explosions - Ellie Goulding
You trembled like you'd seen a ghost
And I gave in
I lack the things you need the most
You said where have you been
You wasted all that sweetness to run and hide
I wonder why
I remind you of the days you poured your heart into
But you never tried
I've fallen from grace
Took a blow to my face
I've loved and I've lost
I've loved and I've lost
Explosions on the day you wake up
Needing somebody and you've learned
It's okay to be afraid
But it will never be the same
It will never be the same
You left my soul bleeding in the dark
So you could be king
The rules you set are still untold to me and I
Lost my faith in everything
The nights you could cope, your intentions were gold
But the mountains will shake
I need to know I can still make
Explosions on the day you wake up
Needing somebody and you've learned
It's okay to be afraid
But it will never be the same
And as the floods move in
And your body starts to sink
I was the last thing on your mind
I know you better than you think
'Cause it's simple darling, I gave you a warning
Now everything you own is falling from the sky in pieces
So watch them fall with you, in slow motion
I pray that you will find peace of mind
And I'll find you another time
I'll love you, another time
Explosions on the day you wake up
Needing somebody and you've learned
It's okay to be afraid
But it will never be the same
Credit
Artis: Ellie Goulding
Album: Halcyon Days
Dirilis: 2013
Penulis lagu: Ellie Goulding dan John Fortis
Fakta di Balik Explosion - Ellie Goulding
Artikel Pilihan