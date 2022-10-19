Lirik I Know You Care - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Know You Care - Ellie Goulding

Clinging to me

Like a last breathe you, would breathe

You were like home to me

I don't recognize the street

Please don't close your eyes

Don't know where to look, without them

Outside, the cars speed by

I never heard them until now

I know you care

I know it is always been there

But there's trouble ahead, I can feel it

You are just saving yourself

When you hide it

Yeah, I know you care

I see it in the way you stare

As if there was trouble ahead

And you knew it

I'll be saving myself from

The ruin

And I know you care

I used to run down the stairs

To the door and I thought

You were there

Do you shape through the comfort of us?

Two lovers loved out of love

But I know you care

I know it is always been there

But there's trouble ahead

I can feel it

You are just saving yourself

When you hide it

Yeah, I know you care

I see it in the way you stare

As if there was trouble ahead

And you knew it

I'll be saving myself from

The ruin

I know it wasn't always wrong

But I've never known a

Winter so cold

Now I don't warm my hands

In a coat

But I still hope

'Cause this is how things ought

To have been