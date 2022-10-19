Lirik I Know You Care - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Know You Care - Ellie Goulding
Clinging to me
Like a last breathe you, would breathe
You were like home to me
I don't recognize the street
Please don't close your eyes
Don't know where to look, without them
Outside, the cars speed by
I never heard them until now
I know you care
I know it is always been there
But there's trouble ahead, I can feel it
You are just saving yourself
When you hide it
Yeah, I know you care
I see it in the way you stare
As if there was trouble ahead
And you knew it
I'll be saving myself from
The ruin
And I know you care
I used to run down the stairs
To the door and I thought
You were there
Do you shape through the comfort of us?
Two lovers loved out of love
But I know you care
I know it is always been there
But there's trouble ahead
I can feel it
You are just saving yourself
When you hide it
Yeah, I know you care
I see it in the way you stare
As if there was trouble ahead
And you knew it
I'll be saving myself from
The ruin
I know it wasn't always wrong
But I've never known a
Winter so cold
Now I don't warm my hands
In a coat
But I still hope
'Cause this is how things ought
To have been
