Lirik Anything Could Happen - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anything Could Happen - Ellie Goulding
Stripped to the waist we fall into the river
Cover your eyes so you don't know the secret
I've been trying to hide
We held our breath to see our names are written
On the wreck of '86
That was the year I knew the panic was over
Yes, since we found out
Since we found out
That anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could
After the war we said we'd fight together
(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)
I guess we thought that's just what humans do
(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)
Letting darkness grow
As if we need its palette and we need its color
(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)
But now I've seen it through
And now I know the truth
That anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could happen
Anything could
Baby, I'll give you everything you need
I'll give you everything you need, oh
I'll give you everything you need
But I don't think I need you
