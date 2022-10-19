Lirik Anything Could Happen - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anything Could Happen - Ellie Goulding

Stripped to the waist we fall into the river

Cover your eyes so you don't know the secret

I've been trying to hide

We held our breath to see our names are written

On the wreck of '86

That was the year I knew the panic was over

Yes, since we found out

Since we found out

That anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could

After the war we said we'd fight together

(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

I guess we thought that's just what humans do

(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

Letting darkness grow

As if we need its palette and we need its color

(Ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

But now I've seen it through

And now I know the truth

That anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could happen

Anything could

Baby, I'll give you everything you need

I'll give you everything you need, oh

I'll give you everything you need

But I don't think I need you

Stripped to the waist we fall into the river

Cover your eyes so you don't know the secret

I've been trying to hide

We held our breath to see our names are written

On the wreck of '86

That was the year I knew the panic was over

Yeah, since we found out

Since we found out