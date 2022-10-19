Lirik Lagu What Makes a Man - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What Makes a Man - Westlife

Hooo-uu-ye

This isn't goodbye, even as I watch you leave, this isn't goodbye

I swear I won't cry, even as tears fill my eyes, I swear I won't cry

Any other girl, I'd let you walk away

Any other girl, I'm sure I'd be ok

Tell me what makes a man

Wanna give you all his heart

Smile when you're around

And cry when you're apart

If you know what makes a man

Wanna love you the way I do

Girl you gotta let me know

So I can get over you

What makes her so right?

Is it the sound of her laugh?

That look in her eyes

When do you decide?

She is the dream that you seek

That force in your life

When you apologize, no matter who was wrong

When you get on your knees if that would bring her home