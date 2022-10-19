Lirik Lagu What Makes a Man - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What Makes a Man - Westlife
Hooo-uu-ye
This isn't goodbye, even as I watch you leave, this isn't goodbye
I swear I won't cry, even as tears fill my eyes, I swear I won't cry
Any other girl, I'd let you walk away
Any other girl, I'm sure I'd be ok
Tell me what makes a man
Wanna give you all his heart
Smile when you're around
And cry when you're apart
If you know what makes a man
Wanna love you the way I do
Girl you gotta let me know
So I can get over you
What makes her so right?
Is it the sound of her laugh?
That look in her eyes
When do you decide?
She is the dream that you seek
That force in your life
When you apologize, no matter who was wrong
When you get on your knees if that would bring her home
