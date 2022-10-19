Lirik How Long Will I Love You - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

How Long Will I Love You - Ed Sheeran

How long will I love you

As long as stars are above you

And longer if I can

How long will I need you

As long as the seasons need to

Follow their plan

How long will I be with you

As long as the sea is bound to

Wash up on the sand

How long will I want you

As long as you want me to

And longer by far

How long will I hold you

As long as your father told you

As long as you can

How long will I give to you

As long as I live through you

However long you say

How long will I love you

As long as stars are above you

And longer if I may

How long will I love you

As long as stars are above you

Credit

Artis: Ellie Goulding

Album: Halcyons day

Dirilis: 2013

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik How Long Will I Love You - Ellie Goulding

Lagu How Long Will I Love You dinyanyikan oleh Ellie Goulding dan ditulis oleh Mike Scott.