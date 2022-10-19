Lirik How Long Will I Love You - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

How Long Will I Love You - Ed Sheeran
How long will I love you
As long as stars are above you
And longer if I can
How long will I need you
As long as the seasons need to
Follow their plan
How long will I be with you
As long as the sea is bound to
Wash up on the sand
How long will I want you
As long as you want me to
And longer by far
How long will I hold you
As long as your father told you
As long as you can
How long will I give to you
As long as I live through you
However long you say
How long will I love you
As long as stars are above you
And longer if I may
How long will I love you
As long as stars are above you
Credit
Artis: Ellie Goulding
Album: Halcyons day
Dirilis: 2013
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik How Long Will I Love You - Ellie Goulding
Lagu How Long Will I Love You dinyanyikan oleh Ellie Goulding dan ditulis oleh Mike Scott.
