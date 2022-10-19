Lirik Lagu Lego House - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lego House - Ed Sheeren

I'm gonna pick up the pieces

And build a Lego house

When things go wrong we can knock it down

My three words have two meanings

There's one thing on my mind, it's all for you

And it's dark in a cold December

But I've got ya to keep me warm

And if you're broken I'll mend ya

And I keep you sheltered from the storm

That's raging on now

I'm out of touch, I'm out of love

I'll pick you up when you're getting down

And out of all these things I've done

I think I love you better now

I'm out of sight, I'm out of mind

I'll do it all for you in time

And out of all these things I've done

I think I love you better now, now

I'm gonna paint you by numbers and color you in

If things go right we can frame it

And put you on a wall

And it's so hard to say it but I've been here before

Now I'll surrender up my heart and swap it for yours

I'm out of touch, I'm out of love

I'll pick you up when you're getting down

And out of all these things I've done

I think I love you better now

I'm out of sight, I'm out of mind

I'll do it all for you in time

And out of all these things I've done

I think I love you better now