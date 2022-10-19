Lirik Lagu Lego House - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lego House - Ed Sheeren
I'm gonna pick up the pieces
And build a Lego house
When things go wrong we can knock it down
My three words have two meanings
There's one thing on my mind, it's all for you
And it's dark in a cold December
But I've got ya to keep me warm
And if you're broken I'll mend ya
And I keep you sheltered from the storm
That's raging on now
I'm out of touch, I'm out of love
I'll pick you up when you're getting down
And out of all these things I've done
I think I love you better now
I'm out of sight, I'm out of mind
I'll do it all for you in time
And out of all these things I've done
I think I love you better now, now
I'm gonna paint you by numbers and color you in
If things go right we can frame it
And put you on a wall
And it's so hard to say it but I've been here before
Now I'll surrender up my heart and swap it for yours
I'm out of touch, I'm out of love
I'll pick you up when you're getting down
And out of all these things I've done
I think I love you better now
I'm out of sight, I'm out of mind
I'll do it all for you in time
And out of all these things I've done
I think I love you better now
