Lirik Lagu Think It Over - Islander feat HR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB
Cover MV Think It Over dari Islander.
Cover MV Think It Over dari Islander. /

Think It OverIslander feat HR 

You're just sitting there, laid back
There's no sense in living your life like that
What are your hopes and dreams?
Come talk to me. I want to know your heart

Take a good look in the mirror, and tell me what you see
All I see is potential staring back at you and me

Dance Dance. Party trance
Get on the floor and take a chance
Move Move. Bust a groove
Get so crazy that you lose a tooth

Think!
(T. H. I. N. K)
Think it over!
You've got to think to think it over!

So help me understand
What's got you down?
This life is a gift
So jump around!
If you want to get crazy and do a 180... I can show you how
You've got a life to live and you've got a lot to give
The show must go on and on and on

Dance Dance. Party trance
Get on the floor and take a chance
Move Move. Bust a groove
Life is so wild, it's like a zoo!

Think!
(T. H. I. N. K)
Think it over!
You've got to think to think it over!

I know it's hard for you to listen
Power Under Control
Just let yourself go
I know it's hard for you to listen
Power Under Control
Now, let your mind flow
I know it's hard for you to listen
Power Under Control
Just let yourself go

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya
2

Sikap Putri Candrawathi di Sidang Perdana Jadi Sorotan, Dua Kali Tak Mengerti Isi Dakwaan JPU
3

Eksepsi: Putri Candrawathi Minta Dibebaskan dan Pemulihan Nama Baik
4

Kepergok Mencuri di Rumah Warga, Pria Berikut Nyaris Diamuk Massa
5

Ramai Isu Ijazah Palsu Jokowi, Teman Angkatan Presiden Tak Terima
6

Pijak Usia ke-24, Bank Mandiri Pertegas Bisnis Wholesale dan Kembali Jadi Jawara Pasar Sindikasi Indonesia
7

Ferdy Sambo Disebut Bohong soal Tembak-menembak, AKBP Arif Rachman Takut Lihat Brigadir J Masih Hidup
8

Rusia Kirim Drone Bunuh Diri ke Perumahan Sipil Ukraina, Zelenskyy: Mereka akan Dapat Hukuman!
9

Jokowi Beri Perintah Soal Kenaikan Harga Beras, Bulog Disebut Harus Campur Tangan
10

JIN BTS Putuskan Wamil Setelah Rilis Lagu Solo

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober  2022 Ada Gangaa, Bintang Samudera Dan Film Queen of Langkasuka

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober  2022 Ada Gangaa, Bintang Samudera Dan Film Queen of Langkasuka

19 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB

Utara Times

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 23? Simak Arti dan Ramalan Primbon Jawa yang Terjadi pada Pasangan ini

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 23? Simak Arti dan Ramalan Primbon Jawa yang Terjadi pada Pasangan ini

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Terungkap, Pengacara Bharada E Siapkan Kejutan Disidang Brigadir J, 12 Saksi Bakal Dihadirkan Richard Eliezer

Terungkap, Pengacara Bharada E Siapkan Kejutan Disidang Brigadir J, 12 Saksi Bakal Dihadirkan Richard Eliezer

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

10 Fakta Di Balik Sumpah Pemuda yang Selalu Diperingati Pada 28 Oktober

10 Fakta Di Balik Sumpah Pemuda yang Selalu Diperingati Pada 28 Oktober

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Mr Vampire Saga 4 Hingga Mega Series Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Mr Vampire Saga 4 Hingga Mega Series Panggilan

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Purwakarta News

Gus Baha: Membedah 5 Tanda Kiamat yang Sudah Semakin Nampak, Ngeri, Simak Baik-baik!

Gus Baha: Membedah 5 Tanda Kiamat yang Sudah Semakin Nampak, Ngeri, Simak Baik-baik!

19 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Beserta Kunci Jawaban Kisi-kisi PAS 2022-2023

Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Beserta Kunci Jawaban Kisi-kisi PAS 2022-2023

19 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 18 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 18 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE Brighton & Hove Albion FC vs Nottingham Forest FC

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE Brighton & Hove Albion FC vs Nottingham Forest FC

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Hendaklah Kamu Selalu Siap Sedia

Renungan Harian Katolik Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Hendaklah Kamu Selalu Siap Sedia

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Menjemput Berkah, Hello Jadoo, Hari Ini Pasti Menang

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Menjemput Berkah, Hello Jadoo, Hari Ini Pasti Menang

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda akan Gagal Memotivasi Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda akan Gagal Memotivasi Pasangan

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sekaran Kode Redeem Free Fire Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

Klaim Sekaran Kode Redeem Free Fire Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV The Hurricane Heist Hingga Southpaw

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV The Hurricane Heist Hingga Southpaw

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Kerja Keras dan Usaha yang Tulus Akan Dibalas dengan Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Kerja Keras dan Usaha yang Tulus Akan Dibalas dengan Kesuksesan

19 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB

Purwakarta News

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Jika Timbul Dari yang Yakin Berarti itu Pekerjaan Hati, Yakinlah!

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Jika Timbul Dari yang Yakin Berarti itu Pekerjaan Hati, Yakinlah!

19 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Jujur dan Terbuka dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Jujur dan Terbuka dengan Pasangan

19 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Penuh dengan Energi Positif Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Penuh dengan Energi Positif Hari Ini

19 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB