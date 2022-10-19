Lirik Lagu Think It Over - Islander feat HR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think It Over – Islander feat HR

You're just sitting there, laid back

There's no sense in living your life like that

What are your hopes and dreams?

Come talk to me. I want to know your heart

Take a good look in the mirror, and tell me what you see

All I see is potential staring back at you and me

Dance Dance. Party trance

Get on the floor and take a chance

Move Move. Bust a groove

Get so crazy that you lose a tooth

Think!

(T. H. I. N. K)

Think it over!

You've got to think to think it over!

So help me understand

What's got you down?

This life is a gift

So jump around!

If you want to get crazy and do a 180... I can show you how

You've got a life to live and you've got a lot to give

The show must go on and on and on

Dance Dance. Party trance

Get on the floor and take a chance

Move Move. Bust a groove

Life is so wild, it's like a zoo!

Think!

(T. H. I. N. K)

Think it over!

You've got to think to think it over!

I know it's hard for you to listen

Power Under Control

Just let yourself go

I know it's hard for you to listen

Power Under Control

Now, let your mind flow

I know it's hard for you to listen

Power Under Control

Just let yourself go