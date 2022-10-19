Lirik Lagu Think It Over - Islander feat HR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think It Over – Islander feat HR
You're just sitting there, laid back
There's no sense in living your life like that
What are your hopes and dreams?
Come talk to me. I want to know your heart
Take a good look in the mirror, and tell me what you see
All I see is potential staring back at you and me
Dance Dance. Party trance
Get on the floor and take a chance
Move Move. Bust a groove
Get so crazy that you lose a tooth
Think!
(T. H. I. N. K)
Think it over!
You've got to think to think it over!
So help me understand
What's got you down?
This life is a gift
So jump around!
If you want to get crazy and do a 180... I can show you how
You've got a life to live and you've got a lot to give
The show must go on and on and on
Dance Dance. Party trance
Get on the floor and take a chance
Move Move. Bust a groove
Life is so wild, it's like a zoo!
Think!
(T. H. I. N. K)
Think it over!
You've got to think to think it over!
I know it's hard for you to listen
Power Under Control
Just let yourself go
I know it's hard for you to listen
Power Under Control
Now, let your mind flow
I know it's hard for you to listen
Power Under Control
Just let yourself go
