Lirik Lagu Anchor – Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Took the breath from my open mouth
Never known how it broke me down
I went in circles somewhere else
Shook the best when your love was home
Storing up on your summer glow
You went in search of someone else
And I hear your ship is comin' in
Your tears a sea for me to swim
And I hear a storm is comin' in
My dear, is it all we've ever been?
Caught the air in your woven mouth
Leave it all I'll be hearing how you went
In search of someone else
They taught the hand that taut the bride
Both our eyes locked to the tide
We went in circles somewhere else
And I hear your ship is comin' in
Your tears a sea for me to swim
And I hear a storm is comin' in
My dear, is it all we've ever been?
Anchor up to me, love
Anchor up to me, love
Anchor up to me, love
Oh, anchor up to me
My love, my love, my love
Credit
Artis: Novo Amor
Songwriter: Ali John Meredith-Lacey dan Edward Jamie Tullett
Album: Bathing Beach
Rilis: 2017
Genre: Indie folk, Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Anchor
Artikel Pilihan