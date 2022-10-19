Lirik Lagu Anchor – Novo Amor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anchor – Novo Amor

Took the breath from my open mouth

Never known how it broke me down

I went in circles somewhere else

Shook the best when your love was home

Storing up on your summer glow

You went in search of someone else

And I hear your ship is comin' in

Your tears a sea for me to swim

And I hear a storm is comin' in

My dear, is it all we've ever been?

Caught the air in your woven mouth

Leave it all I'll be hearing how you went

In search of someone else

They taught the hand that taut the bride

Both our eyes locked to the tide

We went in circles somewhere else

And I hear your ship is comin' in

Your tears a sea for me to swim

And I hear a storm is comin' in

My dear, is it all we've ever been?

Anchor up to me, love

Anchor up to me, love

Anchor up to me, love

Oh, anchor up to me

My love, my love, my love

Credit

Artis: Novo Amor

Songwriter: Ali John Meredith-Lacey dan Edward Jamie Tullett

Album: Bathing Beach

Rilis: 2017

Genre: Indie folk, Alternatif/Indie

