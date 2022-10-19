Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife

My mama said nothing would break me or lead me astray

Who would have guessed I'd let my mind drift so far away

You always said I was a dreamer now it's dead

I'm dreaming of things that's making my mind go crazy

Small things like

When I call you at home and he answers the phone

Or I get your machine and I don't hear me

When I lie in my bed with the thoughts in my head

When we danced and we sang and we laughed all night

Ooh da bop bop baby please don't let me go

Can't live my life this way

Ooh da bop bop baby please just let me know

And put my mind at ease for sure

On a love train

20 odd years now

I got off today

But nobody said the stop that I've taken

Was a stop too late

Now I'm alone I'm thinking of stupid

Hurtful small things like

When I call you at home and he answers the phone

Or I get your machine and I don't hear me

When I lie in my bed with the thoughts in my head

When we danced and we sang and we laughed all night

Ooh da bop bop baby please don't let me go

Can't live my life this way

Ooh da bop bop baby please just let me know

And put my mind at ease for sure

Maybe it's time to say goodbye

Maybe it's time to let this lie

This is when we must set things right

Now that we've gone our separate ways

I just can't live these desperate days

This is what I've been trying to say

Ooh da bop bop baby please don't let me go

Can't live my life this way

Ooh da bop bop baby please just let me know

And put my mind at ease for sure