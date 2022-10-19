Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife
My mama said nothing would break me or lead me astray
Who would have guessed I'd let my mind drift so far away
You always said I was a dreamer now it's dead
I'm dreaming of things that's making my mind go crazy
Small things like
When I call you at home and he answers the phone
Or I get your machine and I don't hear me
When I lie in my bed with the thoughts in my head
When we danced and we sang and we laughed all night
Ooh da bop bop baby please don't let me go
Can't live my life this way
Ooh da bop bop baby please just let me know
And put my mind at ease for sure
On a love train
20 odd years now
I got off today
But nobody said the stop that I've taken
Was a stop too late
Now I'm alone I'm thinking of stupid
Hurtful small things like
When I call you at home and he answers the phone
Or I get your machine and I don't hear me
When I lie in my bed with the thoughts in my head
When we danced and we sang and we laughed all night
Ooh da bop bop baby please don't let me go
Can't live my life this way
Ooh da bop bop baby please just let me know
And put my mind at ease for sure
Maybe it's time to say goodbye
Maybe it's time to let this lie
This is when we must set things right
Now that we've gone our separate ways
I just can't live these desperate days
This is what I've been trying to say
Ooh da bop bop baby please don't let me go
Can't live my life this way
Ooh da bop bop baby please just let me know
And put my mind at ease for sure
