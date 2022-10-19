Lirik Lagu Straight to My Head - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Straight to My Head - You Me At Six
You go straight to my head
Make yourself at home there
'Cause you're goin' nowhere
Like what you've done with
The place I lay my bones
Where you are I call home
Strength in numbers, I heard
I count two of us
I wanna be, wanna be where you are
I wanna feel, wanna feel twenty-one
Goin' straight to my head like you used to
Wouldn't change anything that we've been through
I wanna be where you are
I wanna be where you are
Straight to my head, straight to my
Goin' straight to my head, goin' straight to my head
Takin' this to the edge
Summers that we spent
On opposite ends
Of blue messages
A screenshot of youth
Tequila infused
Battleground for the truth
Where we found me and you
I wanna be, wanna be where you are
I wanna feel, wanna feel twenty-one
Goin' straight to my head like you used to
Wouldn't change anything that we've been through
I wanna be where you are
I wanna be where you are
Straight to my head, straight to my
Goin' straight to my head, goin' straight to my head
