Lirik Lagu Straight to My Head - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Straight to My Head - You Me At Six

You go straight to my head

Make yourself at home there

'Cause you're goin' nowhere

Like what you've done with

The place I lay my bones

Where you are I call home

Strength in numbers, I heard

I count two of us

I wanna be, wanna be where you are

I wanna feel, wanna feel twenty-one

Goin' straight to my head like you used to

Wouldn't change anything that we've been through

I wanna be where you are

I wanna be where you are

Straight to my head, straight to my

Goin' straight to my head, goin' straight to my head

Takin' this to the edge

Summers that we spent

On opposite ends

Of blue messages

A screenshot of youth

Tequila infused

Battleground for the truth

Where we found me and you

I wanna be, wanna be where you are

I wanna feel, wanna feel twenty-one

Goin' straight to my head like you used to

Wouldn't change anything that we've been through

I wanna be where you are

I wanna be where you are

Straight to my head, straight to my

Goin' straight to my head, goin' straight to my head