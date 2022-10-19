Lirik Lagu Mad – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mad – Isyana Sarasvati

Back off! I don't need you right now, come on!

Get lost! I don't need you right now

And I don't wanna hear

All these words flyin' round tonight

Rock bottom isn't where I belong

You've got courage, but you're now running short

Plus you don't have a clue

What it's like to be me at all

You think you know me let's just make it very clear

You'd probably never in a hundred thousand years

So don't go acting like you've got me figured out

Don't mess with me, yeah exactly!

You! Hey listen, it's you!

Yeah I know that you'll keep on burnin'

But my wheels they'll just keep on turning

Oh oh you! Hey listen, it's you!

Take a step back and let's get going

Lemme show you what i've got coming

Yeah it's you! Hey listen it's you!

Back off! I don't need you right now, come on!

Get lost! I don't need you right now

And I don't wanna hear

All these words flyin' round tonight, oh yeah

You think you know me let's just make it very clear

You'd probably never in a hundred thousand years

So don't go acting like you've got me figured out

Don't mess with me, yeah exactly!

You! Hey listen, it's you!

Yeah I know that you'll keep on burnin'

But my wheels they'll just keep on turning

Oh oh you! Hey listen, it's you!

Take a step back and let's get going

Lemme show you what I've got coming

Yeah it's you! Hey listen it's you!

You think you know me let's just make it very clear

You'd probably never in a hundred thousand years

So don't go acting like you've got me figured out

Don't mess with me, yeah exactly!