Lirik Lagu Mad – Isyana Sarasvati dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mad – Isyana Sarasvati
Back off! I don't need you right now, come on!
Get lost! I don't need you right now
And I don't wanna hear
All these words flyin' round tonight
Rock bottom isn't where I belong
You've got courage, but you're now running short
Plus you don't have a clue
What it's like to be me at all
You think you know me let's just make it very clear
You'd probably never in a hundred thousand years
So don't go acting like you've got me figured out
Don't mess with me, yeah exactly!
You! Hey listen, it's you!
Yeah I know that you'll keep on burnin'
But my wheels they'll just keep on turning
Oh oh you! Hey listen, it's you!
Take a step back and let's get going
Lemme show you what i've got coming
Yeah it's you! Hey listen it's you!
Back off! I don't need you right now, come on!
Get lost! I don't need you right now
And I don't wanna hear
All these words flyin' round tonight, oh yeah
You think you know me let's just make it very clear
You'd probably never in a hundred thousand years
So don't go acting like you've got me figured out
Don't mess with me, yeah exactly!
You! Hey listen, it's you!
Yeah I know that you'll keep on burnin'
But my wheels they'll just keep on turning
Oh oh you! Hey listen, it's you!
Take a step back and let's get going
Lemme show you what I've got coming
Yeah it's you! Hey listen it's you!
You think you know me let's just make it very clear
You'd probably never in a hundred thousand years
So don't go acting like you've got me figured out
Don't mess with me, yeah exactly!
