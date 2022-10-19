Lirik Lagu Replay – Iyaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shawty's like a melody in my head
That I can't keep out, got me singin' like
Na na na na everyday
It's like my iPod's stuck on replay
Replay-ay-ay-ay
Shawty's like a melody in my head
That I can't keep out, got me singin' like
Na na na na everyday
It's like my iPod's stuck on replay
Replay
Remember the first time we met
You was at the mall wit yo friend
I was scared to approach ya
But then you came closer
Hopin' you would give me a chance
Who would have ever knew
That we would ever be more than friends
We're real worldwide, breakin' all the rules
She like a song played again and again
That girl, like something off a poster
That girl, is a dime they say
That girl, is a gun to my holster
She's running through my mind all day, ay
Shawty's like a melody in my head
That I can't keep out, got me singin' like
Na na na na everyday
It's like my iPod's stuck on replay
Replay-ay-ay-ay
Shawty's like a melody in my head
That I can't keep out, got me singin' like
Na na na na everyday
It's like my iPod's stuck on replay
Replay-ay-ay-ay
See you been all around the globe
Not once did you leave my mind
We talk on the phone, from night 'til the morn'
Girl, you really changed my life
Artikel Pilihan