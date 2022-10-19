Lirik Lagu Replay – Iyaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Replay Iyaz

Shawty's like a melody in my head

That I can't keep out, got me singin' like

Na na na na everyday

It's like my iPod's stuck on replay

Replay-ay-ay-ay

Shawty's like a melody in my head

That I can't keep out, got me singin' like

Na na na na everyday

It's like my iPod's stuck on replay

Replay

Remember the first time we met

You was at the mall wit yo friend

I was scared to approach ya

But then you came closer

Hopin' you would give me a chance

Who would have ever knew

That we would ever be more than friends

We're real worldwide, breakin' all the rules

She like a song played again and again

That girl, like something off a poster

That girl, is a dime they say

That girl, is a gun to my holster

She's running through my mind all day, ay

Shawty's like a melody in my head

That I can't keep out, got me singin' like

Na na na na everyday

It's like my iPod's stuck on replay

Replay-ay-ay-ay

Shawty's like a melody in my head

That I can't keep out, got me singin' like

Na na na na everyday

It's like my iPod's stuck on replay

Replay-ay-ay-ay

See you been all around the globe

Not once did you leave my mind

We talk on the phone, from night 'til the morn'

Girl, you really changed my life