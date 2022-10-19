Lirik In This Together - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

In This Together - Ellie Goulding
Is it really over?
The echoes just seem to get longer
How did we get here?
There was so much love in us
And all I have left is my faith
That I can change
I can't watch this burn
I can't watch this burn to the ground
You'd have thought we'd learned
You'd have thought we'd learned by now
I can hear the whole world singing together
I can hear the whole world sing, "It's now or never"
'Cause it's not too late if we change our ways
And connect the dots to our problems
I can hear the whole world sing, "We're in this together"
"We're in this together"
Pickin' up the pieces
I listen out for beating hearts
And now it's time for healing
The sun will rise, but this time it's so bright
And all I have left is my faith that we could change
'Cause I can't watch us lose
Like I watch us lose what we found
You'd have thought we'd learned
You'd have thought we'd learned by now
I can hear the whole world singing together
I can hear the whole world sing, "It's now or never"
'Cause it's not too late if we change our ways
And connect the dots to our problems
I can hear the whole world sing, "We're in this together"
"We're in this together"
Oh, I can hear the whole world singing together
And I can hear the whole world sing, "It's now or never"
'Cause it's not too late if we change our ways
And connect the dots to our problems
I can hear the whole world sing, "We're in this together"
"We're in this together"
Ah-ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
