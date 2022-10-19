Lirik In This Together - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

In This Together - Ellie Goulding

Is it really over?

The echoes just seem to get longer

How did we get here?

There was so much love in us

And all I have left is my faith

That I can change

I can't watch this burn

I can't watch this burn to the ground

You'd have thought we'd learned

You'd have thought we'd learned by now

I can hear the whole world singing together

I can hear the whole world sing, "It's now or never"

'Cause it's not too late if we change our ways

And connect the dots to our problems

I can hear the whole world sing, "We're in this together"

"We're in this together"

Pickin' up the pieces

I listen out for beating hearts

And now it's time for healing

The sun will rise, but this time it's so bright

And all I have left is my faith that we could change

'Cause I can't watch us lose

Like I watch us lose what we found

You'd have thought we'd learned

You'd have thought we'd learned by now

I can hear the whole world singing together

I can hear the whole world sing, "It's now or never"

'Cause it's not too late if we change our ways

And connect the dots to our problems

I can hear the whole world sing, "We're in this together"

"We're in this together"

Oh, I can hear the whole world singing together

And I can hear the whole world sing, "It's now or never"

'Cause it's not too late if we change our ways

And connect the dots to our problems

I can hear the whole world sing, "We're in this together"

"We're in this together"

Ah-ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

