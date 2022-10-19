Lirik Too Precious - Em Beihold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Too Precious - Em Beihold

I’ve got my own idea of fun

Don’t need to get drunk at the club And start kissing strangers

Don’t like the danger

I like to stay at home at night

You think it’s lame but I’m alright Don’t need your two cents

On my life events

And maybe we’d be friends

But it’s too hard

When I can’t blend into your world Not that kind of girl

Cuz according to you I’m too precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless You’re wishin that I would smoke til I’m high Play with the guys, regret this

You’re wishin that I was more trouble Sorry for being a struggle

I do what I want and I don’t fit your type Sorry I can’t be a person you like

I never wanted to offend

Do what you want I can’t pretend That I’m a rebel

Not on your level

I need control inside my head Cuz if it’s gone I’m dead

And I could try to forget it but you just don’t get it yourself

And maybe we’d be friends

But it’s too hard

When I can’t blend into your world Not that kind of girl

Cuz according to you I’m too precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless You’re wishin that I would smoke til I’m high Play with the guys, regret this

You’re wishin that I was more trouble Sorry for being a struggle

I do what I want and I don’t fit your type Sorry I can’t be a person you like

I guess that you need your escape But I’ll stay here

I don’t need to disappear

Between what’s real and what is fake You stress me out

Cuz according to you I’m too precious, precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless, reckless

But you’re following the crowd Sorry to let you down

Cuz according to you I’m too precious You’re wishin that I was more reckless You’re wishin that I would smoke til I’m high Play with the guys, regret this

You’re wishin that I was more trouble

Sorry for being a struggle

I do what I want and I don’t fit your type Sorry I can’t be a person you like

Ba da ba da ba da ba da