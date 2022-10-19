Lirik Lagu Love Is Pain - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Is Pain - FINNEAS
Say it's not enough to be in love
You need to prove it somehow
It's not dollar signs or pick up lines
Or anything that you could kiss away now
That sinking feeling that you get
When you say something you'll regret
'Cause you were jealous of some stranger
That she met when you were gone
You feel insane
'Cause love is pain
Say it's not okay to feel that way
It's real, you may not make her happy
So what's wrong with me? If honestly
I wanna be the only way she can be
That hollow feeling in your chest
As you both wordlessly undress
After a fight, it's getting late
You tried your bеst, but then she cried
And you'rе to blame
And love is pain
Don't believe anyone
Who tells you any different
If it's easy, if it's fun
Something's missing
There's this dream I've had 'bout mom and dad
Makes me so sad, I wake up crying
Can't believe I'll have to live through that
Wish it wasn't mandatory dying
We go through life, we play pretend
Act like it doesn't have to end
It's all alright until your friend runs a red light
You watch his car burst into flames
Love is pain
Credit
Produser dan penulis: FINNEAS
