Lirik Lagu Love Is Pain - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Is Pain - FINNEAS

Say it's not enough to be in love

You need to prove it somehow

It's not dollar signs or pick up lines

Or anything that you could kiss away now

That sinking feeling that you get

When you say something you'll regret

'Cause you were jealous of some stranger

That she met when you were gone

You feel insane

'Cause love is pain

Say it's not okay to feel that way

It's real, you may not make her happy

So what's wrong with me? If honestly

I wanna be the only way she can be

That hollow feeling in your chest

As you both wordlessly undress

After a fight, it's getting late

You tried your bеst, but then she cried

And you'rе to blame

And love is pain

Don't believe anyone

Who tells you any different

If it's easy, if it's fun

Something's missing

There's this dream I've had 'bout mom and dad

Makes me so sad, I wake up crying

Can't believe I'll have to live through that

Wish it wasn't mandatory dying

We go through life, we play pretend

Act like it doesn't have to end

It's all alright until your friend runs a red light

You watch his car burst into flames

Love is pain

Credit

Produser dan penulis: FINNEAS