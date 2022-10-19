Lirik Lagu Oh! - Girls Generation dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Oh! - Girls Generation

[All] Jeone aldeon naega anya

Brand New Sound ([Tiffany:] I like the way you smile)

Saerowojin nawa hamkke

One More Round ([Tiffany:] Like the way you talk...)

Dance Dance Dance ([Tiffany:] Gonna be ready?)

Till we run this town

Oppa oppa I'll be I'll be ([Tiffany:] I wanna be...)

Down Down Down Down ([Tiffany:] Something new, Oh!)

[Seohyun] Hey oppa najom bwa nareul jom barabwa

[Tiffany] Cheomiya ireon nae maltu Ha!

[Yuri] Meorido hago hwajangdo haetneunde

[Jessica] Wae neoman nareul moreuni

[Taeyeon] Dugeun dugeun gaseumi tteollyeowayo

Jakku jakku sangsangman haneun georyo

[Sooyoung] Eotteohge hana kotdae nopdeon naega

[Yoona] Malhago sipeo

[ALL] Oh Oh Oh ppareul saranghae

Ah ah ah ah manhi manhihae

[Sunny] Sujubeuni jebal utji mayo

[Taeyeon] Jinsim ini nollijido marayo

[All/Taeyeon] Tto babogateun mal ppunya

[Seohyun] Oh~

[All] Jeone aldeon naega anya

Brand New Sound

Saerowojin nawa hamkke

One More Round

Dance Dance Dance till we run this town

Oppa Oppa I'll be I'll be Down Down Down Down

[Jessica] Oppa jamkkanman jamkkanman deureobwa

[Sunny] Jakkuhan yaegineun malgo

[Sooyoung] Dongsaengeuroman saenggakhajineun mara

[Hyoyeon] Ilnyeondwimyeon huhoe halgeol