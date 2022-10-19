Lirik Lagu Faith - George Michael dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Faith - George Michael

Well, I guess it would be nice if I could touch your body

I know not everybody has got a body like you

But I gotta think twice before I give my heart away

And I know all the games you play because I played them, too

Oh, but I need some time off from that emotion

Time to pick my heart up off the floor

Oh, when that love comes down without devotion

Well, it takes a strong man, baby

But I'm showin' you the door

'Cause I gotta have faith

I gotta' have faith

Because I gotta have faith, faith, faith

I got to have faith, faith, faith

Baby, I know you're askin' me to stay

Say "Please, please, please don't go away"

You say I'm givin' you the blues

Maybe you mean every word you say

Can't help but think of yesterday

And another who tied me down to loverboy rules

Before this river becomes an ocean

Before you throw my heart back on the floor

Oh, baby, I reconsider my foolish notion

Well, I need someone to hold me but I'll wait for somethin' more

Yes, I gotta have faith

Ooh, I gotta have faith

Because I gotta have faith, faith, faith

I gotta have faith, faith, faith

I'll just have to wait

Because I've got to have faith

I gotta have faith

I've got to, got to, got to have faith

Before this river becomes an ocean

Before you throw my heart back on the floor (I just gotta have faith)

Oh, oh, baby, I reconsider my foolish notion

Well, I need someone to hold me but I'll wait for somethin' more