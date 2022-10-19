Lirik Lagu Wonderland – Jessica dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderland – Jessica
Can you imagine walking on purple skies
Sitting on the clouds up high Oh, na-na-na
Oh, when it happens, you're in your paradise
The darkness in your night, you'll see the light
You're like a shooting star, daydream
Cotton candy, you're my fantasy
It's magical, I'm feeling so oh
You give me butterflies, I wanna fly
There's nothing like you that I ever tried
It's magical, I'm feeling so, oh
This is my kinda wonderland
This is my kinda wonderland
This is more than a dream, a perfect melody
Like a song I can sing, it's my kinda wonderland
Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh
Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh
My kinda wonderland
If you imagine the rainbow
Where trees are walking, the flowers are talking
Oh maybe baby (oh maybe baby)
We just might make this come true
A world with just me and you, you
You're like a shooting star, daydream
Cotton candy, you're my fantasy
It's magical, I'm feeling so oh
You give me butterflies, I wanna fly
There's nothing like you that I ever tried
It's magical, I'm feeling so, oh
This is my kinda wonderland
This is my kinda wonderland
This is more than a dream, a perfect melody
Like a song I can sing, it's my kinda wonderland
Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh
Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh
My kinda wonderland
