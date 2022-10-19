Lirik Lagu Wonderland – Jessica dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderland – Jessica

Can you imagine walking on purple skies

Sitting on the clouds up high Oh, na-na-na

Oh, when it happens, you're in your paradise

The darkness in your night, you'll see the light

You're like a shooting star, daydream

Cotton candy, you're my fantasy

It's magical, I'm feeling so oh

You give me butterflies, I wanna fly

There's nothing like you that I ever tried

It's magical, I'm feeling so, oh

This is my kinda wonderland

This is my kinda wonderland

This is more than a dream, a perfect melody

Like a song I can sing, it's my kinda wonderland

Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh

Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh

My kinda wonderland

If you imagine the rainbow

Where trees are walking, the flowers are talking

Oh maybe baby (oh maybe baby)

We just might make this come true

A world with just me and you, you

You're like a shooting star, daydream

Cotton candy, you're my fantasy

It's magical, I'm feeling so oh

You give me butterflies, I wanna fly

There's nothing like you that I ever tried

It's magical, I'm feeling so, oh

This is my kinda wonderland

This is my kinda wonderland

This is more than a dream, a perfect melody

Like a song I can sing, it's my kinda wonderland

Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh

Whoa, oh-oh-oh, whoa, oh-oh-oh

My kinda wonderland