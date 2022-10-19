Lirik Lagu Moonchild – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild – Iron Maiden
Seven deadly sins
Seven ways to win
Seven holy paths to hell
And your trip begins
Seven downward slopes
Seven bloodied hopes
Seven are your burning fires
Seven your desires
I am he, the born-less one
The fallen angel watching you
Babylon, the scarlet wh*re
I'll infiltrate your gratitude
Don't you dare, to save your son
Kill him now and save the young ones
Be the mother of a birth strangled babe
Be the devils own, Lucifer's my name
Moonchild, hear the mandrake scream, ow
Moonchild, open the seventh seal
I count the heads of those unborn
The accursed ones, I'll find them all
And if you die by your own hand
As a suicide, you shall be damned
And if you try to save your soul
I will torment you, you shall not grow old
With every second and passing breath
You'll be so alone your soul will bleed to death
Moonchild, hear the mandrake scream
Moonchild, open the seventh seal
Moonchild, you'll be mine soon child
Moonchild, take my hand tonight
The twins they are exhausted, seven is this night
Gemini is rising as the red lips kiss to bite
Seven angels, seven demons, battle for his soul
When Gabriel lies sleeping, this child was born to die, oh, oh
One more dies and one more lives
One baby cries, one mother grieves
For all the sins you will commit
You'll beg forgiveness and none I'll give
A web of fear shall be your coat
To clothe you in the night
A lucky escape for you young man
But I'll see you damned in endless night
