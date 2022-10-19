Lirik Lagu Moonchild – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild – Iron Maiden

Seven deadly sins

Seven ways to win

Seven holy paths to hell

And your trip begins

Seven downward slopes

Seven bloodied hopes

Seven are your burning fires

Seven your desires

I am he, the born-less one

The fallen angel watching you

Babylon, the scarlet wh*re

I'll infiltrate your gratitude

Don't you dare, to save your son

Kill him now and save the young ones

Be the mother of a birth strangled babe

Be the devils own, Lucifer's my name

Moonchild, hear the mandrake scream, ow

Moonchild, open the seventh seal

I count the heads of those unborn

The accursed ones, I'll find them all

And if you die by your own hand

As a suicide, you shall be damned

And if you try to save your soul

I will torment you, you shall not grow old

With every second and passing breath

You'll be so alone your soul will bleed to death

Moonchild, hear the mandrake scream

Moonchild, open the seventh seal

Moonchild, you'll be mine soon child

Moonchild, take my hand tonight

The twins they are exhausted, seven is this night

Gemini is rising as the red lips kiss to bite

Seven angels, seven demons, battle for his soul

When Gabriel lies sleeping, this child was born to die, oh, oh

One more dies and one more lives

One baby cries, one mother grieves

For all the sins you will commit

You'll beg forgiveness and none I'll give

A web of fear shall be your coat

To clothe you in the night

A lucky escape for you young man

But I'll see you damned in endless night