Lirik Lagu Monkey - George Michael dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Monkey - George Michael
You better watch out, baby who's that?
Don't look now, there's a monkey on your back
Watch out, baby who's that?
Don't look now, there's a monkey on your back
Watch out, baby who's that?
Don't look now, there's a monkey on your back
Watch out, baby who's that?
Why can't you do it?
Why can't you set your monkey free?
Always giving into it
Do you love the monkey or do you love me?
Why can't you do it?
Why do I have to share my baby?
With a monkey? (Monkey)
With a monkey? (Monkey)
Oh, I count to ten
But I don't know how
And I don't know when
To open my eyes
If you kiss me again
Like you did just now
Like you did just then
Just do it again
I've had the rest
Now it's time I had the best
So you tell me
That you won't do anymore
Well I'd write your heart a letter
But I think you know me better
If I keep on asking baby, maybe
I'll get what I'm asking for
Why can't you do it?
Why can't you set your monkey free?
Always giving in to it
Do you love the monkey or do you love me?
Why can't you do it?
Why do I have to share my baby?
With a monkey? (Monkey)
With a monkey? (Monkey)
Oh, I hate your friends
But I don't know how and I don't know when
To open your eyes
Yes, your monkey's back again
Do you want him now like you did back then?
Don't do it again
I tried my best but your head is such a mess
So I guess that I don't want to anymore
Well you say you care about me
That you just can't do without me
But you keep on dancin' baby
Till that monkey has you on the floor
