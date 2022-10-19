Lirik Lagu Monkey - George Michael dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Monkey - George Michael

You better watch out, baby who's that?

Don't look now, there's a monkey on your back

Watch out, baby who's that?

Don't look now, there's a monkey on your back

Watch out, baby who's that?

Don't look now, there's a monkey on your back

Watch out, baby who's that?

Why can't you do it?

Why can't you set your monkey free?

Always giving into it

Do you love the monkey or do you love me?

Why can't you do it?

Why do I have to share my baby?

With a monkey? (Monkey)

With a monkey? (Monkey)

Oh, I count to ten

But I don't know how

And I don't know when

To open my eyes

If you kiss me again

Like you did just now

Like you did just then

Just do it again

I've had the rest

Now it's time I had the best

So you tell me

That you won't do anymore

Well I'd write your heart a letter

But I think you know me better

If I keep on asking baby, maybe

I'll get what I'm asking for

Why can't you do it?

Why can't you set your monkey free?

Always giving in to it

Do you love the monkey or do you love me?

Why can't you do it?

Why do I have to share my baby?

With a monkey? (Monkey)

With a monkey? (Monkey)

Oh, I hate your friends

But I don't know how and I don't know when

To open your eyes

Yes, your monkey's back again

Do you want him now like you did back then?

Don't do it again

I tried my best but your head is such a mess

So I guess that I don't want to anymore

Well you say you care about me

That you just can't do without me

But you keep on dancin' baby

Till that monkey has you on the floor