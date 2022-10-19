Lirik Lagu One More Try - George Michael dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik One More Try - George Michael

I've had enough of danger

And people on the streets

I'm looking out for angels

Just trying to find some peace

Now I think it's time

That you let me know

So if you love me

Say you love me

But if you don't just let me go

'Cause teacher

There are things that I don't want to learn

And the last one I had

Made me cry

So I don't want to learn to

Hold you, touch you

Think that you're mine

Because it ain't no joy

For an uptown boy

Whose teacher has told him goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

When you were just a stranger

And I was at your feet

I didn't feel the danger

Now I feel the heat

That look in your eyes

Telling me no

So you think that you love me

Know that you need me

I wrote the song, I know it's wrong

Just let me go

And teacher

There are things

That I don't want to learn

Oh the last one I had

Made me cry

So I don't want to learn to

Hold you, touch you

Think that you're mine

Because it ain't no joy

For an uptown boy

Whose teacher has told him goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

So when you say that you need me

That you'll never leave me

I know you're wrong, you're not that strong

Let me go

And teacher

There are things

That I still have to learn

But the one thing I have is my pride

Oh so I don't want to learn

Hold you, touch you

Think that you're mine

Because there ain't no joy

For an uptown boy

Who just isn't willing to try

I'm so cold

Inside

Maybe just one more try

