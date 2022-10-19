Lirik Lagu Fastlove - George Michael dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Fastlove - George Michael
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get (gotta get up)
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get (gotta get up)
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get down
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Oh, yeah
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Looking for some education
Made my way into the night
All that bullshit conversation
Baby, can't you read the signs?
I won't bore you with the details, baby
I don't even wanna waste your time
Let's just say that maybe
You could help to ease my mind
Baby, I ain't Mr. Right
But if you're looking for fastlove
If that's love in your eyes
It's more than enough
Had some bad love
So fast love is all that I've got on my mind
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Ooh, yeah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
What's there to think about, baby?
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Hey, baby, oh yeah
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Looking for some affirmation
Made my way into the sun
My friends got their ladies
They're all having babies
But I just wanna have some fun
I won't bore you with the details, baby
Gonna get there in your own sweet time
Let's just say that maybe
You could help to ease my mind
Baby, I ain't Mr. Right
