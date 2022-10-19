Lirik Lagu Fastlove - George Michael dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Fastlove - George Michael

Gotta get up to get down

Gotta get up to get (gotta get up)

Gotta get up to get down

Gotta get up to get down

Gotta get up to get down

Gotta get up to get (gotta get up)

Gotta get up to get down

Gotta get up to get down

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Oh, yeah

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Looking for some education

Made my way into the night

All that bullshit conversation

Baby, can't you read the signs?

I won't bore you with the details, baby

I don't even wanna waste your time

Let's just say that maybe

You could help to ease my mind

Baby, I ain't Mr. Right

But if you're looking for fastlove

If that's love in your eyes

It's more than enough

Had some bad love

So fast love is all that I've got on my mind

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Ooh, yeah, yeah

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

What's there to think about, baby?

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Hey, baby, oh yeah

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Looking for some affirmation

Made my way into the sun

My friends got their ladies

They're all having babies

But I just wanna have some fun

I won't bore you with the details, baby

Gonna get there in your own sweet time

Let's just say that maybe

You could help to ease my mind

Baby, I ain't Mr. Right