Lirik Lagu Fastlove - George Michael dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB
George Michael.
George Michael. //Instagram @georgemofficial

Lirik Fastlove - George Michael

Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get (gotta get up)
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get (gotta get up)
Gotta get up to get down
Gotta get up to get down

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Oh, yeah
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Looking for some education
Made my way into the night
All that bullshit conversation
Baby, can't you read the signs?

I won't bore you with the details, baby
I don't even wanna waste your time
Let's just say that maybe
You could help to ease my mind
Baby, I ain't Mr. Right

But if you're looking for fastlove
If that's love in your eyes
It's more than enough
Had some bad love
So fast love is all that I've got on my mind

Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Ooh, yeah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
What's there to think about, baby?
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby
Hey, baby, oh yeah
Ooh-ooh, baby, baby

Looking for some affirmation
Made my way into the sun
My friends got their ladies
They're all having babies
But I just wanna have some fun

I won't bore you with the details, baby
Gonna get there in your own sweet time
Let's just say that maybe
You could help to ease my mind
Baby, I ain't Mr. Right

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya
2

Sikap Putri Candrawathi di Sidang Perdana Jadi Sorotan, Dua Kali Tak Mengerti Isi Dakwaan JPU
3

Eksepsi: Putri Candrawathi Minta Dibebaskan dan Pemulihan Nama Baik
4

Kepergok Mencuri di Rumah Warga, Pria Berikut Nyaris Diamuk Massa
5

Ramai Isu Ijazah Palsu Jokowi, Teman Angkatan Presiden Tak Terima
6

Pijak Usia ke-24, Bank Mandiri Pertegas Bisnis Wholesale dan Kembali Jadi Jawara Pasar Sindikasi Indonesia
7

Ferdy Sambo Disebut Bohong soal Tembak-menembak, AKBP Arif Rachman Takut Lihat Brigadir J Masih Hidup
8

Rusia Kirim Drone Bunuh Diri ke Perumahan Sipil Ukraina, Zelenskyy: Mereka akan Dapat Hukuman!
9

Jokowi Beri Perintah Soal Kenaikan Harga Beras, Bulog Disebut Harus Campur Tangan
10

JIN BTS Putuskan Wamil Setelah Rilis Lagu Solo

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 23? Simak Arti dan Ramalan Primbon Jawa yang Terjadi pada Pasangan ini

Weton Jodoh Ketemu 23? Simak Arti dan Ramalan Primbon Jawa yang Terjadi pada Pasangan ini

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Terungkap, Pengacara Bharada E Siapkan Kejutan Disidang Brigadir J, 12 Saksi Bakal Dihadirkan Richard Eliezer

Terungkap, Pengacara Bharada E Siapkan Kejutan Disidang Brigadir J, 12 Saksi Bakal Dihadirkan Richard Eliezer

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

10 Fakta Di Balik Sumpah Pemuda yang Selalu Diperingati Pada 28 Oktober

10 Fakta Di Balik Sumpah Pemuda yang Selalu Diperingati Pada 28 Oktober

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Mr Vampire Saga 4 Hingga Mega Series Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Mr Vampire Saga 4 Hingga Mega Series Panggilan

19 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Purwakarta News

Gus Baha: Membedah 5 Tanda Kiamat yang Sudah Semakin Nampak, Ngeri, Simak Baik-baik!

Gus Baha: Membedah 5 Tanda Kiamat yang Sudah Semakin Nampak, Ngeri, Simak Baik-baik!

19 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Beserta Kunci Jawaban Kisi-kisi PAS 2022-2023

Contoh Soal UAS IPA Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Beserta Kunci Jawaban Kisi-kisi PAS 2022-2023

19 Oktober 2022, 04:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 18 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 18 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE Brighton & Hove Albion FC vs Nottingham Forest FC

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE Brighton & Hove Albion FC vs Nottingham Forest FC

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Hendaklah Kamu Selalu Siap Sedia

Renungan Harian Katolik Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Hendaklah Kamu Selalu Siap Sedia

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Menjemput Berkah, Hello Jadoo, Hari Ini Pasti Menang

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Menjemput Berkah, Hello Jadoo, Hari Ini Pasti Menang

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda akan Gagal Memotivasi Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda akan Gagal Memotivasi Pasangan

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sekaran Kode Redeem Free Fire Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

Klaim Sekaran Kode Redeem Free Fire Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV The Hurricane Heist Hingga Southpaw

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV The Hurricane Heist Hingga Southpaw

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Kerja Keras dan Usaha yang Tulus Akan Dibalas dengan Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Kerja Keras dan Usaha yang Tulus Akan Dibalas dengan Kesuksesan

19 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB

Purwakarta News

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Jika Timbul Dari yang Yakin Berarti itu Pekerjaan Hati, Yakinlah!

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Jika Timbul Dari yang Yakin Berarti itu Pekerjaan Hati, Yakinlah!

19 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Jujur dan Terbuka dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Jujur dan Terbuka dengan Pasangan

19 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Penuh dengan Energi Positif Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Penuh dengan Energi Positif Hari Ini

19 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada dalam Kondisi Romantis Terbaik

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada dalam Kondisi Romantis Terbaik

19 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB