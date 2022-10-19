Lirik Lagu If Eternity Should Fail – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If Eternity Should Fail – Iron Maiden

Here is the soul of a man

Here in this place for the taking

Clothed in white, stand in the light

Here is the soul of a man

Time to speak with the shaman again

Conjure the jester again

Black dog in the ruins is howling my name

So here is the soul of a man

When the world was virgin before the coming of men

Just a solar witness, the beginning of the end

From a world of magma to a cold rock face

The ascent of madness and a human race

We are strange believers all of us

There are stranger truths immortal lust

We rise from slumber he calls our name

Recalls our number abide with pain

Reef in a sail at the edge of the world

If eternity should fail

Waiting in line for the ending of time

If eternity should fail

Reef in a sail at the edge of the world

If eternity should fail

Waiting in line for the ending of time

If eternity should fail

To god’s illusion which I recall

Was our delusion before the fall

The angels come and the angels go

But the lord of light shining below

Eternal blackness beyond the stars

We think our wisdom will get that far

At the master’s table, the table’s bare

No land of plenty, devastation, despair

Reef in a sail at the edge of the world

If eternity should fail

Waiting in line for the ending of time

If eternity should fail

Reef in a sail at the edge of the world

If eternity should fail

Waiting in line for the ending of time

If eternity should fail