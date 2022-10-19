Lirik Lagu If Eternity Should Fail – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
19 Oktober 2022, 01:44 WIB
Iron Maiden.
Iron Maiden. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Iron Maiden

Lirik Lagu If Eternity Should FailIron Maiden

Here is the soul of a man
Here in this place for the taking
Clothed in white, stand in the light
Here is the soul of a man

Time to speak with the shaman again
Conjure the jester again
Black dog in the ruins is howling my name
So here is the soul of a man

When the world was virgin before the coming of men
Just a solar witness, the beginning of the end
From a world of magma to a cold rock face
The ascent of madness and a human race

We are strange believers all of us
There are stranger truths immortal lust
We rise from slumber he calls our name
Recalls our number abide with pain

Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail
Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail

To god’s illusion which I recall
Was our delusion before the fall
The angels come and the angels go
But the lord of light shining below

Eternal blackness beyond the stars
We think our wisdom will get that far
At the master’s table, the table’s bare
No land of plenty, devastation, despair

Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail
Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail

Editor: Irwan Suherman

