Lirik Lagu If Eternity Should Fail – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If Eternity Should Fail – Iron Maiden
Here is the soul of a man
Here in this place for the taking
Clothed in white, stand in the light
Here is the soul of a man
Time to speak with the shaman again
Conjure the jester again
Black dog in the ruins is howling my name
So here is the soul of a man
When the world was virgin before the coming of men
Just a solar witness, the beginning of the end
From a world of magma to a cold rock face
The ascent of madness and a human race
We are strange believers all of us
There are stranger truths immortal lust
We rise from slumber he calls our name
Recalls our number abide with pain
Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail
Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail
To god’s illusion which I recall
Was our delusion before the fall
The angels come and the angels go
But the lord of light shining below
Eternal blackness beyond the stars
We think our wisdom will get that far
At the master’s table, the table’s bare
No land of plenty, devastation, despair
Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail
Reef in a sail at the edge of the world
If eternity should fail
Waiting in line for the ending of time
If eternity should fail
