Lirik Lagu Fresh Start Fever - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fresh Start Fever - You Me At Six

Everybody loves the original,

Everybody's got time to be cynical

Old enough to know better by now,

It’s the greatest joke don’t go letting me down

Hold my drink, this just got physical

I’m on a new wave, it’s getting visceral

Going toe to toe to see how you go

I’m in pain. So, yes, it is painful

Oh, heart of mine

Sing a sad song, sing a sad song

Warning you

Oh, heart of mine

Sing a sad song

And it’s a fresh start fever

Who wouldn’t want to be here?

Welcome to the future

Dream a little bigger

As for now I reserve judgments

Until these chains, chains are redundant

The brave die young and that’s all right for some

But I'm after something long term, long term

Let’s make resolutions

I’ve only got problems and no solutions

You’re just someone to the world

But you’re the world to someone else who told you

Oh heart of mine

Sing a sad song, sing a sad song

Warning you

Oh, heart of mine

Sing a sad song

And it’s a fresh start fever

Who wouldn’t want to be here?

Welcome to the future

Dream a little bigger