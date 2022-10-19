Lirik Lagu Fresh Start Fever - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fresh Start Fever - You Me At Six
Everybody loves the original,
Everybody's got time to be cynical
Old enough to know better by now,
It’s the greatest joke don’t go letting me down
Hold my drink, this just got physical
I’m on a new wave, it’s getting visceral
Going toe to toe to see how you go
I’m in pain. So, yes, it is painful
Oh, heart of mine
Sing a sad song, sing a sad song
Warning you
Oh, heart of mine
Sing a sad song
And it’s a fresh start fever
Who wouldn’t want to be here?
Welcome to the future
Dream a little bigger
As for now I reserve judgments
Until these chains, chains are redundant
The brave die young and that’s all right for some
But I'm after something long term, long term
Let’s make resolutions
I’ve only got problems and no solutions
You’re just someone to the world
But you’re the world to someone else who told you
Oh heart of mine
Sing a sad song, sing a sad song
Warning you
Oh, heart of mine
Sing a sad song
And it’s a fresh start fever
Who wouldn’t want to be here?
Welcome to the future
Dream a little bigger
