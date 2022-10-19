Lirik Lagu Middle of the Night – The Vamps feat. Martin Jensen

I keep comin' back to that moment

Where it all fell apart

So I try and drink my emotions

'Til I can't feel my heart

And I don't understand

How you slipped through my hands?

And I do all I can

To get you out of my head

So when I call you in the middle of the night

And I'm choking on the words 'cause I miss you

Baby, don't tell me I'm out of time

I got so much of my loving to give you

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night

I need you

In the middle of the night

I've got no good explanation

For what I put you through

Managing my expectations

Is what I never do

Yeah, and I don't understand

How you slipped through my hands?

And I'm trying all I can

To forget you again, oh

So when I call you in the middle of the night

And I'm choking on the words 'cause I miss you

Baby, don't tell me I'm out of time

I got so much of my loving to give you

In the middle of the night