Lirik Lagu Middle of the Night – The Vamps feat. Martin Jensen
I keep comin' back to that moment
Where it all fell apart
So I try and drink my emotions
'Til I can't feel my heart
And I don't understand
How you slipped through my hands?
And I do all I can
To get you out of my head
So when I call you in the middle of the night
And I'm choking on the words 'cause I miss you
Baby, don't tell me I'm out of time
I got so much of my loving to give you
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night
I need you
In the middle of the night
I've got no good explanation
For what I put you through
Managing my expectations
Is what I never do
Yeah, and I don't understand
How you slipped through my hands?
And I'm trying all I can
To forget you again, oh
So when I call you in the middle of the night
And I'm choking on the words 'cause I miss you
Baby, don't tell me I'm out of time
I got so much of my loving to give you
In the middle of the night
