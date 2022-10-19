Lirik Lagu Big Girls Don’t Cry - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Big Girl$ Don’t Cry - Zhavia

[Intro]

Big girls, big

Big girls, big girls

[Chorus]

Big girls don't cry-y-y

We woosah, look at you and say, "Bye-ye-ye"

And if you need me, I won't die-ie-ie

Tryna fall back in my life like, "Nah, nah, nah"

[Verse 1]

If you ever seen the tear fallin' down my face

I'ma wipe that shit away with a crisp blue face

I'ma cut the ceiling off these feelings, nah, you're not that special

I'ma drop a bag like you dropped the ball on me though

I was sippin' alone but I'm off that shit (Uh-huh)

I can fuck your things up but that's not it (Oh)

'Cause you know that heartbreak shit it only lasted two weeks

I got way too many options, I ain't losin' no sleep

[Pre-Chorus]

You go, you go, you go your way, hey

I'm gon' be just fine, alright

You go, you go, you go your way, hey

You gon' be so tired, so tired

Ooh, nah, nah, nah

[Chorus]

Big girls don't cry-y-y (Ooh)

We woosah, look at you and say, "Bye-ye-ye"

And if you need me, I won't die-ie-ie

Tryna fall back in my life like, "Nah, nah, nah"

Oh, you bad for me, you can't afford me

Bad for me, such a sad story

Big girls don't cry-y-y

We woosah, look at you and say, "Bye-ye-ye"

[Verse 2]

Now I had feelings, now they're over

When I woke up I felt sober

I couldn't keep it peaceful with you

Without losing my composure

I just threw away your hoodie that I wore from time to time

And yeah, I seen your texts but I don't reply

[Pre-Chorus]

You go, you go, you go your way, hey

I'm gon' be just fine, alright

You go, you go, you go your way, hey

You gon' be so tired, so tired

Ooh, nah, nah, nah

[Chorus]

Big girls don't cry-y-y (Ooh)

We woosah, look at you and say, "Bye-ye-ye" (Yeah)

And if you need me, I won't die-ie-ie

Tryna fall back in my life like, "Nah, nah, nah"

Oh, you bad for me, you can't afford me

Bad for me, such a sad story

Big girls don't cry-y-y

We woosah, look at you and say, "Bye-ye-ye"