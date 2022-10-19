Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley

If I could be anybody, I would be you

Maybe I'd understand the things that you do

Stuck at a costume party, dressed in your shoes

If I could have anybody, you know that it would be you

And I get this feeling in my chest

And you're not here now to offset it

All the memories I can't suppress

Poured into my heart like cement

Like that night we had in Chicago

When you pulled me up to that roof

And we played God with the people below us in their toy cars

I would be lying if I wasn't before

Why do I miss you like I miss you

Now you're out of my life?

I wanna know what you're doing tonight

Damn, we were something, now we're nothing

And I miss what that's like

I wanna know what you're doing tonight

If I could be anybody, I would be you

Keep my emotions in a box like you do

And do you ever think about

Coming back to kiss my mouth?

I miss the taste of you (and it's always been you)

And I get this feeling in my chest

And you're not here now to offset it

All the memories I can't suppress

Poured into my heart like cement

Like that night we had in Toronto

When you pulled me up to that roof

And we played God with the people below us in their toy cars

I would be lying if I wasn't before

Why do I miss you like I miss you

Now you're out of my life?

I wanna know what you're doing tonight

Damn, we were something, now we're nothing

And I miss what that's like

I wanna know what you're doing tonight

Wanna know what you're doing tonight

Wanna know what you're doing tonight (and I get this feeling in my chest)

Damn, we were something, now we're nothing (wanna know what you're doing tonight)

And I miss what that's like (wanna know what you're doing tonight)

Why do I miss you like I miss you (wanna know what you're doing tonight)

Now you're out of my life?

I wanna know what you're doing tonight (wanna know what you're doing tonight)

We hit a roadblock and a hiccup (wanna know what you're doing tonight)

You went on with your life

You never listened (wanna know what you're doing tonight)

We really fucked up this time