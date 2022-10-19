Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I could be anybody, I would be you
Maybe I'd understand the things that you do
Stuck at a costume party, dressed in your shoes
If I could have anybody, you know that it would be you
And I get this feeling in my chest
And you're not here now to offset it
All the memories I can't suppress
Poured into my heart like cement
Like that night we had in Chicago
When you pulled me up to that roof
And we played God with the people below us in their toy cars
I would be lying if I wasn't before
Why do I miss you like I miss you
Now you're out of my life?
I wanna know what you're doing tonight
Damn, we were something, now we're nothing
And I miss what that's like
I wanna know what you're doing tonight
If I could be anybody, I would be you
Keep my emotions in a box like you do
And do you ever think about
Coming back to kiss my mouth?
I miss the taste of you (and it's always been you)
And I get this feeling in my chest
And you're not here now to offset it
All the memories I can't suppress
Poured into my heart like cement
Like that night we had in Toronto
When you pulled me up to that roof
And we played God with the people below us in their toy cars
I would be lying if I wasn't before
Why do I miss you like I miss you
Now you're out of my life?
I wanna know what you're doing tonight
Damn, we were something, now we're nothing
And I miss what that's like
I wanna know what you're doing tonight
Wanna know what you're doing tonight
Wanna know what you're doing tonight (and I get this feeling in my chest)
Damn, we were something, now we're nothing (wanna know what you're doing tonight)
And I miss what that's like (wanna know what you're doing tonight)
Why do I miss you like I miss you (wanna know what you're doing tonight)
Now you're out of my life?
I wanna know what you're doing tonight (wanna know what you're doing tonight)
We hit a roadblock and a hiccup (wanna know what you're doing tonight)
You went on with your life
You never listened (wanna know what you're doing tonight)
We really fucked up this time
Artikel Pilihan