Lirik Lagu Boy Without a Car – The Vamps

Pretty face, I wanna tell you something

But I'll just wait, while you keep me hanging on

And on, and on, your every word

It's 3 A.M., and we're just sat here talking

About your friends, but we don't care about them

At all, I just wanna swallow you up

I tried but no one keeps me close to you

And I'm wondering how we got this far

I'm just another boy without a car

Oh, how I wish that you could say you feel the same way

You always got me wanting more

I've never met a girl like you before

Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day

You're like the rain, I drown myself in ya

And there's no way, I'm leaving here without your

Hands, your eyes, that I see as mine

Why try when your like a ghost to me?

And I'm wondering how we got this far

I'm just another boy without a car

Oh, how I wish that you could say you feel the same way

You always got me wanting more

I've never met a girl like you before

Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day

I give my heart and my soul for yo-o-ou

Don't leave me high and dry, don't go-o-o

I give my heart and my soul for yo-o-ou

I'm wondering how we got this far

I'm just another boy without a car

Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day

And I'm wondering how we got this far

I'm just another boy without a car

Oh, how I wish that you could say you feel the same way

You always got me wanting more

I've never met a girl like you before

Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day

