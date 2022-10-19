Lirik Lagu Boy Without a Car – The Vamps
Pretty face, I wanna tell you something
But I'll just wait, while you keep me hanging on
And on, and on, your every word
It's 3 A.M., and we're just sat here talking
About your friends, but we don't care about them
At all, I just wanna swallow you up
I tried but no one keeps me close to you
And I'm wondering how we got this far
I'm just another boy without a car
Oh, how I wish that you could say you feel the same way
You always got me wanting more
I've never met a girl like you before
Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day
You're like the rain, I drown myself in ya
And there's no way, I'm leaving here without your
Hands, your eyes, that I see as mine
Why try when your like a ghost to me?
And I'm wondering how we got this far
I'm just another boy without a car
Oh, how I wish that you could say you feel the same way
You always got me wanting more
I've never met a girl like you before
Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day
I give my heart and my soul for yo-o-ou
Don't leave me high and dry, don't go-o-o
I give my heart and my soul for yo-o-ou
I'm wondering how we got this far
I'm just another boy without a car
Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day
And I'm wondering how we got this far
I'm just another boy without a car
Oh, how I wish that you could say you feel the same way
You always got me wanting more
I've never met a girl like you before
Oh, how I wish that you would stay with me for another day
