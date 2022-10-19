Lirik Lagu Angel - FINNEAS dan Fakta di Baliknya



Angel - FINNEAS

Congratulations

You've been pretending to be human

So well

Might even fool the neighbors

Reading your Sunday papers

I won't tell

But I know better than to

Bring up the weather with you

And talk about the rain

After you fall asleep, I'll

Kiss both your eyes and cheeks

I know we're not the same

You're an angel

In disguise

You're an angel

In my eyes

I bought a house to live in

But you're the home I'm missin'

I know

Nothing good lasts forever

But nights with you are better

So go slow

I never knew I needed you

Before I found you for the first time, hmm

I'm out of step, I'm off my feet

I'm waking up inside a dream

Teach me how to fly

You're an angel

In disguise

You're an angel

In my eyes

Ah, ah, woo, woo

Ah, ah, woo, woo

You're an angel

In my eyes

You're an angel

Are you mine, mine, mine

Tonight?

Tonight (Woo)

Tonight, tonight (Woo, woo)

