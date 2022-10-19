Lirik Lagu Flight of Icarus – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Flight of Icarus – Iron Maiden
As the sun breaks above the ground
An old man stands on the hill
As the ground warms to the first rays of light
A birdsong shatters the still
His eyes are ablaze
See the madman in his gaze
Fly on your way, like an eagle
Fly as high as the sun
On your way, like an eagle
Fly, touch the sun, yeah
Now the crowd breaks and a young boy appears
Looks the old man in the eye
As he spreads his wings and shouts at the crowd
"In the name of God, my father, I'll fly"
His eyes seem so glazed
As he flies on the wings of a dream
Now he knows his father betrayed
Now his wings turn to ashes, to ashes his grave
Fly on your way, like an eagle
Fly as high as the sun
On your way, like an eagle
Fly, touch the sun
Yeah!
Fly, on your way, like an eagle
Fly as high as the sun
On your way, like an eagle
Fly as high as the sun
On your way, like an eagle
Fly, touch the sun
On your way, like an eagle
Fly...
