Lirik Lagu Flight of Icarus – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

As the sun breaks above the ground

An old man stands on the hill

As the ground warms to the first rays of light

A birdsong shatters the still

His eyes are ablaze

See the madman in his gaze

Fly on your way, like an eagle

Fly as high as the sun

On your way, like an eagle

Fly, touch the sun, yeah

Now the crowd breaks and a young boy appears

Looks the old man in the eye

As he spreads his wings and shouts at the crowd

"In the name of God, my father, I'll fly"

His eyes seem so glazed

As he flies on the wings of a dream

Now he knows his father betrayed

Now his wings turn to ashes, to ashes his grave

Fly on your way, like an eagle

Fly as high as the sun

On your way, like an eagle

Fly, touch the sun

Yeah!

Fly, on your way, like an eagle

Fly as high as the sun

On your way, like an eagle

Fly as high as the sun

On your way, like an eagle

Fly, touch the sun

On your way, like an eagle

Fly...