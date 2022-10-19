Lirik Lagu Rest Your Love – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rest Your Love – The Vamps

I see you move so I do understand

Why you get attention

I hear you talk but I don't comprehend

Why I get no mention

And you know, you know where to find me

Yeah you know where to go when you're looking for love

And you know, you know where I'm hiding

Yeah you know, yeah you know

That when the stars go out

You can rest your love on me

And when the world gets loud

Baby you can rest your love on me

When the stars go out

You can rest your love on me

(You can rest your love on me)

And when the world gets loud

Baby you can rest your love on me

(You can rest your love on me, on me)

I used to try to get into your space

Then I learned my lesson

Cause you're the type who's in love with the chase

You need some rejection

And you know, you know where to find me

Yeah you know where to go when you're looking for love

And you know, you know where I'm hiding

Yeah you know, yeah you know

That when the stars go out

You can rest your love on me

And when the world gets loud

Baby you can rest your love on me

When the stars go out, you can rest your love on me

Yeah you can rest your love on me

And when the world gets loud, baby you can rest your love on me

Yeah you can rest your love on me

Oh whoa oh, oh, oh, oh...

Yeah you can rest your love on me

Oh whoa oh, oh, oh, oh...

Yeah you can rest your love, yeah you can rest your love

Yeah you can rest your love on me (on me)

And you know, you know where to find me

Yeah you know where to go when you're looking for love

And you know, you know where I'm hiding

Yeah you know, and you know