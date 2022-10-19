Lirik Lagu Rest Your Love – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rest Your Love – The Vamps
I see you move so I do understand
Why you get attention
I hear you talk but I don't comprehend
Why I get no mention
And you know, you know where to find me
Yeah you know where to go when you're looking for love
And you know, you know where I'm hiding
Yeah you know, yeah you know
That when the stars go out
You can rest your love on me
And when the world gets loud
Baby you can rest your love on me
When the stars go out
You can rest your love on me
(You can rest your love on me)
And when the world gets loud
Baby you can rest your love on me
(You can rest your love on me, on me)
I used to try to get into your space
Then I learned my lesson
Cause you're the type who's in love with the chase
You need some rejection
And you know, you know where to find me
Yeah you know where to go when you're looking for love
And you know, you know where I'm hiding
Yeah you know, yeah you know
That when the stars go out
You can rest your love on me
And when the world gets loud
Baby you can rest your love on me
When the stars go out, you can rest your love on me
Yeah you can rest your love on me
And when the world gets loud, baby you can rest your love on me
Yeah you can rest your love on me
Oh whoa oh, oh, oh, oh...
Yeah you can rest your love on me
Oh whoa oh, oh, oh, oh...
Yeah you can rest your love, yeah you can rest your love
Yeah you can rest your love on me (on me)
And you know, you know where to find me
Yeah you know where to go when you're looking for love
And you know, you know where I'm hiding
Yeah you know, and you know
