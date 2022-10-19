Lirik Lagu Homebody – Valley dan Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Homebody – Valley

Some days I don't know where my

Mind goes horoscope says that I'm psycho

Nothing to fill up my film rolls

Spend all my time on my pillow

And I don't know how to listen to my

Friends they say I need a night, to forget

But I think I'll just surrender to

My bed cause I need a night, in my head

Nobody gets to know me

Guess I've been living low key

Lately I've been putting out the read receipts

Lately I've been feeling like a homebody

Nobody gets the old me

No need to touch my car keys

Lately I just follow all my friend's stories

Lately I've been feeling like a homebody

Sundays I don't know where the time goes sleeping till two is my bible

Lost in the internet blackhole

Thinking bout' you was a typo

And I don't know how to listen to my friends

They say I need a night, to forget

But I think I'll just surrender to my bed

Cause I need a night, in my head

Nobody gets to know me

Guess I've been living low key

Lately I've been putting out the read receipts

Lately I've been feeling like a homebody

Nobody gets the old me

No need to touch my car keys

Lately I just follow all my friend's stories

Lately I've been feeling like a homebody

If I leave my room tonight

And I don't know where I'm going

Would you wanna hang tonight?

I could drive you in the morning

Nobody gets to know me

Guess I've been living low key

Lately...

LATELY I'VE BEEN FEELING LIKE A HOMEBODY

Nobody gets the old me

No need to touch my car keys

Lately I just follow all my friend's stories

Lately I've been feeling like a homebody