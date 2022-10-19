Lirik Lagu Homebody – Valley dan Fakta di Balik Lagu

Some days I don't know where my
Mind goes horoscope says that I'm psycho
Nothing to fill up my film rolls
Spend all my time on my pillow
And I don't know how to listen to my
Friends they say I need a night, to forget
But I think I'll just surrender to
My bed cause I need a night, in my head
Nobody gets to know me
Guess I've been living low key
Lately I've been putting out the read receipts
Lately I've been feeling like a homebody
Nobody gets the old me
No need to touch my car keys
Lately I just follow all my friend's stories
Lately I've been feeling like a homebody
Sundays I don't know where the time goes sleeping till two is my bible
Lost in the internet blackhole
Thinking bout' you was a typo
And I don't know how to listen to my friends
They say I need a night, to forget
But I think I'll just surrender to my bed
Cause I need a night, in my head
Nobody gets to know me
Guess I've been living low key
Lately I've been putting out the read receipts
Lately I've been feeling like a homebody
Nobody gets the old me
No need to touch my car keys
Lately I just follow all my friend's stories
Lately I've been feeling like a homebody
If I leave my room tonight
And I don't know where I'm going
Would you wanna hang tonight?
I could drive you in the morning
Nobody gets to know me
Guess I've been living low key
Lately...
LATELY I'VE BEEN FEELING LIKE A HOMEBODY
Nobody gets the old me
No need to touch my car keys
Lately I just follow all my friend's stories
Lately I've been feeling like a homebody
