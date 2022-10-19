Lirik Lagu Waiting - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Waiting - Zhavia

[Verse 1]

Think I got you on my mind

Not really one to waste my time

What you doin'? What you sayin'?

I ain't really got no feelings

I don't even know your name

So why don't you go and do the same?

Mind your business, little bitches

I know you listen so just hear me there

[Pre-Chorus]

The truth is you don't even

Know what the hell you believe

But you should believe

Lions don't lose sleep

Over the opinions of sheep

[Chorus]

So if you're waitin'

To watch me fall

Watch me fall

Watch me fall

I'ma keep you waitin'

To watch me fall

Watch me fall

Watch me fall

I'ma keep you waitin'

[Verse 2]

Empire State kinda view

And I'm up here with the crew

I got the feelin' that you wishin'

You could be up here too

Maybe I should feel bad for you

Be a little sentimental

But I don't, no I won't

Make excuses for you to hide behind

[Pre-Chorus]

The truth is you don't even

Know what the hell you believe

But you should believe

Lions don't lose sleep

Over the opinions of sheep

[Chorus]

So if you're waitin'

To watch me fall

Watch me fall

Watch me fall

I'ma keep you waitin'

To watch me fall

Watch me fall

Watch me fall

[Post-Chorus]

I know there's virtue in patience

But you're wastin' your time

Lookin' for attention

But ain't gettin' mine

I'ma keep you waitin'

To watch me fall

Watch me fall

Watch me fall

[Bridge]

You know, you know it's not good for you

Boomerang come right back to you

Hit you right between your eyes

So you recognize all your lies

But lions don't lose sleep

Over the opinions of sheep