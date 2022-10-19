Lirik Lagu Waiting - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]
Think I got you on my mind
Not really one to waste my time
What you doin'? What you sayin'?
I ain't really got no feelings
I don't even know your name
So why don't you go and do the same?
Mind your business, little bitches
I know you listen so just hear me there
[Pre-Chorus]
The truth is you don't even
Know what the hell you believe
But you should believe
Lions don't lose sleep
Over the opinions of sheep
[Chorus]
So if you're waitin'
To watch me fall
Watch me fall
Watch me fall
I'ma keep you waitin'
To watch me fall
Watch me fall
Watch me fall
I'ma keep you waitin'
[Verse 2]
Empire State kinda view
And I'm up here with the crew
I got the feelin' that you wishin'
You could be up here too
Maybe I should feel bad for you
Be a little sentimental
But I don't, no I won't
Make excuses for you to hide behind
[Pre-Chorus]
The truth is you don't even
Know what the hell you believe
But you should believe
Lions don't lose sleep
Over the opinions of sheep
[Chorus]
So if you're waitin'
To watch me fall
Watch me fall
Watch me fall
I'ma keep you waitin'
To watch me fall
Watch me fall
Watch me fall
[Post-Chorus]
I know there's virtue in patience
But you're wastin' your time
Lookin' for attention
But ain't gettin' mine
I'ma keep you waitin'
To watch me fall
Watch me fall
Watch me fall
[Bridge]
You know, you know it's not good for you
Boomerang come right back to you
Hit you right between your eyes
So you recognize all your lies
But lions don't lose sleep
Over the opinions of sheep
Artikel Pilihan