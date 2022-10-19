Lirik Lagu What About Us? – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What About Us? – Ify Alyssa

Remember the rain was falling down

Skies were grey, and shy

Remember the night with no stars

Here I am, I need to say

Feels like butterflies have the broken wings today

I don't know

What about you?

What about me?

What about everything?

What about us?

What about you?

What about me?

What about everything?

What about us?

Remember the night with no stars

Here I am, I need to say

Feels like butterflies have the broken wings today

I don't know

What about you?

What about me?

What about everything?

What about us?

What about you?

What about me?

What about everything?

What about us?

Hope the sun will shine again

Hope the birds will sing again

[Instrumental]

What about you?

What about me?

What about everything?

What about us?

What about you?

What about me?

What about everything?

What about us?