Lirik Lagu What About Us? – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What About Us? – Ify Alyssa
Remember the rain was falling down
Skies were grey, and shy
Remember the night with no stars
Here I am, I need to say
Feels like butterflies have the broken wings today
I don't know
What about you?
What about me?
What about everything?
What about us?
What about you?
What about me?
What about everything?
What about us?
Remember the night with no stars
Here I am, I need to say
Feels like butterflies have the broken wings today
I don't know
What about you?
What about me?
What about everything?
What about us?
What about you?
What about me?
What about everything?
What about us?
Hope the sun will shine again
Hope the birds will sing again
[Instrumental]
What about you?
What about me?
What about everything?
What about us?
What about you?
What about me?
What about everything?
What about us?
