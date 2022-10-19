Lirik Lagu Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden

Won't you come into my room, I wanna show you all my wares

I just want to see your blood, I just want to stand and stare

See the blood begin to flow as it falls upon the floor

Iron Maiden can't be fought, Iron Maiden can't be sought

Oh well, wherever, wherever you are

Iron Maiden's gonna get you, no matter how far

See the blood flow watching it shed up above my head

Iron Maiden wants you for dead

Credits

Artis: Iron Maiden

Penulis lagu: Steve Harris

Album: Iron Maiden

Rilis: 1980

Genre: Rock, Metal