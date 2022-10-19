Lirik Lagu Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Iron Maiden – Iron Maiden
Won't you come into my room, I wanna show you all my wares
I just want to see your blood, I just want to stand and stare
See the blood begin to flow as it falls upon the floor
Iron Maiden can't be fought, Iron Maiden can't be sought
Oh well, wherever, wherever you are
Iron Maiden's gonna get you, no matter how far
See the blood flow watching it shed up above my head
Iron Maiden wants you for dead
Credits
Artis: Iron Maiden
Penulis lagu: Steve Harris
Album: Iron Maiden
Rilis: 1980
Genre: Rock, Metal
