Lirik Lagu Still of the Night - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Still of the Night - Whitesnake

In the still of the night I hear the wolf howl, honey

Sniffing around your door

In the still of the night I feel my heart beating heavy

Telling me I gotta have more

In the shadow of night I see the full moon rise

Telling me what's in store

My heart start aching, my body started shaking

And I can't take no more

No, no, no

Now I just want to get close to you

And taste your love so sweet

And I just want to make love to you

Feel your body heat

In the still of the night

In the still of the night

Over here baby

In the heat of the day I hang my head down low

And hide my face from the sun

Through the light of the day until the evening time

I'm waiting for the night to come

Ooh, baby

In the still of the night

In the cool moonlight

I feel my heart is aching

In the still of the night

Ooh, baby

Ooh, baby

Can't keep away

Need to be closer

I can't keep away

Can't keep away, can't keep away

Oh, can't keep away, no

You gotta give me love

You gotta give me some lovin' everyday

I can't keep away, no

Ooh, baby, ooh Lord, ahh

Get over here, baby