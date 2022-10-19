Lirik Lagu Still of the Night - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Still of the Night - Whitesnake
In the still of the night I hear the wolf howl, honey
Sniffing around your door
In the still of the night I feel my heart beating heavy
Telling me I gotta have more
In the shadow of night I see the full moon rise
Telling me what's in store
My heart start aching, my body started shaking
And I can't take no more
No, no, no
Now I just want to get close to you
And taste your love so sweet
And I just want to make love to you
Feel your body heat
In the still of the night
In the still of the night
Over here baby
In the heat of the day I hang my head down low
And hide my face from the sun
Through the light of the day until the evening time
I'm waiting for the night to come
Ooh, baby
In the still of the night
In the cool moonlight
I feel my heart is aching
In the still of the night
Ooh, baby
Ooh, baby
Can't keep away
Need to be closer
I can't keep away
Can't keep away, can't keep away
Oh, can't keep away, no
You gotta give me love
You gotta give me some lovin' everyday
I can't keep away, no
Ooh, baby, ooh Lord, ahh
Get over here, baby
