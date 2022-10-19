Lirik Cold Night - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cold Night - You Me At Six

It was a cold night, we laid with each other just to stay warm.

Up all hours, not for the last time.

As it's a cold life, stay with each other one last time.

We could always run away some other night.

I knew the moment I met you,

I could never lose you.

I knew the moment I met you.

Don't you let me go this time.

Don't you let me go this time.

Don't go baby, it's time for us you know.

Don't go honey, this way we'll never know.

Don't go honey, this way we'll never know.

It was a cold night, the talk of forever kept us warm.

But even forever, doesn't last for long.

I say, say you'll never, say you'll never change.

Say you'll never, say you'll never change.

Say you'll never, say you'll never change.

Say you'll never, say you'll never change.

I knew the moment I met you,

I could never lose you.

I knew the moment I met you.

Don't you let me go this time.

Don't you let me go this time.

Don't go baby, it's time for us you know.

Don't go honey, this way we'll never know.

Don't go honey, this way we'll never know.