Lirik Lagu Senjutsu – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senjutsu – Iron Maiden

Beat the warning, the sound of the drums

Set the beacons afire for them all

Call to arms all the men far and wide

Have to fight now for dynasty, pride at stake

The invaders repel from the north

Keep out nomads who come from the plains

Northern grasslands awash with them all

Blocking the tribes that invade from the south of us

Rallying round to the call

We can hear far away are the sound of distant drums

And they need everyone at the wall

So the day of our judgement has now begun to fall

Survive on ledges bitten in dust

Knowledge and virtue is stricken by lust

Really believe that they're coming for us

Dancing on graves of those who bled for us

Driven away by our endless desire

Defeat by anger and our greatest fire

Attack again and try as they might

Hold them again and see them running

Rallying round to the call

We can hear far away are the sound of distant drums

And they need everyone at the wall

So the day of our judgement has now begun to fall

Hear them coming

Ready now we wait

Must be steadfast

Must be patient

Must believe in

That we can win

What will save us

The great wall

Now under siege have the real strength to hold them now

Have to believe that we can repel them

Faith in the years our ancestors taught us

Have the belief that we can protect the wall

Try if they can, we will overthrow them

Fight to the last, they can never own us

Battle of wills, we'll fight to the last man

Honour our dead so they never fought in vain

Hold our fortune

Avenge the merciful

Hold the great wall

Never fall again

Arrows falling

Dark oblivion

Live in spirit

Live to tell our sons

Rallying round to the call

We can hear far away are the sound of distant drums

And they need everyone at the wall

So the day of our judgement has now begun to fall