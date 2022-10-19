Lirik Lagu Senjutsu – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senjutsu – Iron Maiden
Beat the warning, the sound of the drums
Set the beacons afire for them all
Call to arms all the men far and wide
Have to fight now for dynasty, pride at stake
The invaders repel from the north
Keep out nomads who come from the plains
Northern grasslands awash with them all
Blocking the tribes that invade from the south of us
Rallying round to the call
We can hear far away are the sound of distant drums
And they need everyone at the wall
So the day of our judgement has now begun to fall
Survive on ledges bitten in dust
Knowledge and virtue is stricken by lust
Really believe that they're coming for us
Dancing on graves of those who bled for us
Driven away by our endless desire
Defeat by anger and our greatest fire
Attack again and try as they might
Hold them again and see them running
Rallying round to the call
We can hear far away are the sound of distant drums
And they need everyone at the wall
So the day of our judgement has now begun to fall
Hear them coming
Ready now we wait
Must be steadfast
Must be patient
Must believe in
That we can win
What will save us
The great wall
Now under siege have the real strength to hold them now
Have to believe that we can repel them
Faith in the years our ancestors taught us
Have the belief that we can protect the wall
Try if they can, we will overthrow them
Fight to the last, they can never own us
Battle of wills, we'll fight to the last man
Honour our dead so they never fought in vain
Hold our fortune
Avenge the merciful
Hold the great wall
Never fall again
Arrows falling
Dark oblivion
Live in spirit
Live to tell our sons
Rallying round to the call
We can hear far away are the sound of distant drums
And they need everyone at the wall
So the day of our judgement has now begun to fall
